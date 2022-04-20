ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun City, AZ

SCHOA to host electronics take-back

Sun City Independent
Sun City Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xz7e6_0fEgKmhU00

Sun City residents will have a chance to get rid of household electronic items.

The Sun City Home Owners Association will host an electronic recycling event 8-11 a.m. Wednesday, May 4 in the parking lot of Bell Center, 16820 N. 99th Ave. SCHOA is partnering with EWS, who is equipped with some of the most advanced technology in the electronics recycling industry specifically regarding end-of-life information technology assets and data destruction.

There are certain items that will and will not be accepted during the event.

Accepted items are computer monitors, medical equipment, video game consoles, cable and satellite systems, pagers, cell phones, tablets, computer parts, networking equipment, hard drives, circuit boards, computers, laptops, servers, bench testing equipment and information technology equipment.

Items that will not be accepted are TVs; printers; speakers; light bulbs; household appliances, such as washers, dryers, refrigerators, toasters and microwaves; and devices containing mercury, lead, broken glass, liquid, fuels or lubricants.

EWS officials ensure the devices will be recycled in an environmentally responsible manner.

Visit ews.green.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Society
Sun City, AZ
Government
City
Sun City, AZ
Sun City, AZ
Society
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Recycling#Electronics#Networking Equipment#Microwaves#Schoa#Bell Center#Ews
Sun City Independent

Sun City Independent

Sun City, AZ
943
Followers
831
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to Sun City, Arizona, the first large-scale retirement community in the U.S. founded in 1960.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/sun-city-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy