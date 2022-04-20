SCHOA to host electronics take-back

Sun City residents will have a chance to get rid of household electronic items.

The Sun City Home Owners Association will host an electronic recycling event 8-11 a.m. Wednesday, May 4 in the parking lot of Bell Center, 16820 N. 99th Ave. SCHOA is partnering with EWS, who is equipped with some of the most advanced technology in the electronics recycling industry specifically regarding end-of-life information technology assets and data destruction.

There are certain items that will and will not be accepted during the event.

Accepted items are computer monitors, medical equipment, video game consoles, cable and satellite systems, pagers, cell phones, tablets, computer parts, networking equipment, hard drives, circuit boards, computers, laptops, servers, bench testing equipment and information technology equipment.

Items that will not be accepted are TVs; printers; speakers; light bulbs; household appliances, such as washers, dryers, refrigerators, toasters and microwaves; and devices containing mercury, lead, broken glass, liquid, fuels or lubricants.

EWS officials ensure the devices will be recycled in an environmentally responsible manner.

Visit ews.green.