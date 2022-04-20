ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Donald Trump fights NY AG Letitia James' proposed $10,000-a-day fine for failing to turn over documents

By Laura Italiano
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tLzHl_0fEgKYIC00
New York Attorney General Letitia James and Donald Trump

Associated Press

  • Donald Trump accuses NY AG Letitia James of "publicity stunt" threats in court filing Tuesday night.
  • James wants Trump held in contempt for failing to turn over years of personal business documents.
  • Trump counters that 10 documents he's already turned over are all he has to give her.

Donald Trump is pushing back against New York Attorney General Letitia James, insisting in new court papers that he has turned over each and every personal business document she has asked for in her 3-year investigation into his real estate business.

Trump has, to date, personally turned over only 10 of his own business documents , both sides agree. For his failure to turn over a single page more, James wants a Manhattan judge to hold Trump in contempt and fine him $10,000 a day.

But whatever he hasn't personally turned over is "in [the] possession, custody or control of the Trump Organization," Trump argues in the new filing — essentially shifting responsibility almost entirely to his company.

Further, the Office of the Attorney General — the OAG for short — should have known better than to think Trump would independently turn over stacks of his own paperwork, the papers say.

"Despite feigning surprise and outrage in its motion papers, the OAG was fully aware that [Trump] was unlikely to be producing any responsive documents but, rather, would permissibly rely upon the Trump Organizations's production," Trump attorney Alina Habba writes in her 27-page filing .

Some 900,000 documents have been turned over by the Trump Organization, both sides also agree.

"The OAG's main gripe with [Trump's] subpoena response seems to be the lack of documents that were independently produced" by Trump, Habba continues.

"While this result may be to the OAG's dissatisfaction, the fact is that a diligent search was performed and found that [Trump] is not in possession of any of the requested documents.

"Further, as was expressly stated in the Subpoena's instructions, [Trump] was not obligated to produce documents in the possession, custody or control of the Trump Organization," she writes.

The AG has said in her own previous filings that the personal Trump documents she seeks had been stored, as hard-copy originals, in file cabinets in Trump Tower , as described to her office in a deposition last summer by Trump Organization lawyer Alan Garten.

But Trump, his lawyers, and "numerous aides, representatives, co-counsel, and others" have all looked for anything else he needed to turn over, Habba says. And nothing's there — not a single page.

"The search failed to identify a single document in the possession or custody of [Trump] that was responsive to the OAG's requests," Habba writes, "at least none that were required to be separately produced by [Trump.[]

James has sought Trump's personal business documents for two years, first through a broad subpoena of The Trump Organization, and later, since December, through a separate subpoena of Trump himself.

Trump and James are also warring over a separate set of the Attorney General's subpoenas, which seek to compel testimony from Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump, Jr.

In Tuesday night's response, Habba calls the proposed fine a "coercive" and "excessive" remedy.

"The [Office of the Attorney General's] request for a daily fine of $10,000 is a grossly excessive amount," the papers argue.

James' $10,000-a-day contempt motion — and an accompanying "barrage of press statements"  — came "without warning," blindsiding Trump and creating a "public spectacle," Habba says.

Meanwhile, behind the scenes, James' office went "so far as to refuse [Trump's] counsel's request for a simple phone call," Habba complains.

"Given the OAG's recalcitrant behavior, it is fair to question the OAG's motive in bringing the [contempt request], which appears to be little more than a contrived publicity stunt."

James' office has until Friday to respond to Habba's papers. They will be in court in Manhattan on Friday before New York State Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron to hash things out further.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 11

alldatpoundcake72
1d ago

I say 100k a day! He's just going to extort his followers to pay it for him. Geeez that the oldest 3yr old ever!

Reply
11
Related
The Atlantic

A Federal Judge Just Told the Truth About Trump

Attorneys, as a class, are not typically well regarded for their writing; not for nothing do we call sentences that are incomprehensible, jargon-laden, or obfuscatory “legalese.” Yet what makes an order from Federal Judge David Carter today important is less its legal ramifications than the simple clarity of the view it offers of former President Donald Trump’s attempt to steal the 2020 election.
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Trump Sees New York Subway Shooting as Opportunity to Whine About Financial Investigation

Click here to read the full article. Sixteen people were injured, 10 from gunshot wounds, last Tuesday morning after a man named Frank James allegedly opened fire in the New York City subway. The news of the attack and images of its bloody aftermath horrified New Yorkers. Donald Trump, no longer a New Yorker, took it as an opportunity to attack New York Attorney General Letitia James for investigating the Trump Organization’s financial practices. “With the horrible Subway Shootings and Violent Crime in New York being at an all-time high, where people are afraid to walk the streets, the racist and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Fox News

A most damaging leak: Biden wants Trump prosecuted

When an attorney general of your party won’t bring charges against someone you like, he is serving the cause of justice and refusing to kowtow to the mob. When an attorney general of the other party declines to bring an indictment against someone you don’t like, he is a wuss who must be beaten up until he does the right thing.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

The Trump Organization used to borrow from major banks. Now look who's lending it money.

Donald Trump used to bank with the big guns. Now he’s borrowing from Axos Financial, an obscure, internet-only institution based in San Diego and Las Vegas. In mid-February, Axos refinanced a $100 million Trump Tower mortgage due in September, a New York City Finance Department document shows. The new loan was made just days after The Trump Organization’s auditor resigned, saying that 10 years of the company’s financial statements could not be relied upon.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Epstein victim who was raped by late paedophile says she only trusted him because she met him with Bill Clinton

A South African businesswoman who was repeatedly raped by Jeffrey Epstein says former President Bill Clinton gave the late paedophile “credibility”. Juliette Bryant told The Daily Beast she met Epstein in Capetown in 2002 aged 20 after being lured into his orbit by a woman who promised to help with her modelling career.She was invited to dinner with Epstein, Mr Clinton and actors Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker, the news site reported.“That’s what gave Epstein credibility,” Ms Bryant said. “The fact that he was with Clinton.” She recalled that as she arrived at the restaurant, the former president stood...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
James
Person
Letitia James
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Bob Woodward: ‘No phone calls’ in Trump Jan. 6 records, but ‘I know personally, Trump is a phone addict’

Bob Woodward joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss his reporting on the "seven hour 37 minute gap" in Trump’s phone records from January 6, despite the former president’s “phone addict” tendencies. “This is the most important day in Trump's presidency, in many ways, and there are no phone calls,” says Woodward. “They've got some evidence, not absolute proof, but that there were burner phones, disposable phones, bought and used in the Oval Office or around the Oval Office during this period.” He adds, “disposable phones and burner phones are used by people who want to conceal their communications.”March 30, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Jail time? Contempt vote for Trump WH aide who admitted coup plot on live TV

Trump White House aide Peter Navarro faces a Congressional contempt vote for defying the January 6th committee. Navarro was subpoenaed after admitting his plan to overturn the 2020 election, along with Steve Bannon, in a newsworthy interview with MSNBC anchor Ari Melber. The new formal House “contempt report” cites Navarro’s statements and interview with Melber to make the case that he is illegally resisting a lawful subpoena, and has no valid legal privilege to do so. Bannon was previously held in contempt and then indicted for it by the DOJ. In this report, Melber outlines the legal developments regarding Navarro and other matters before the committee.March 29, 2022.
POTUS
Fox News

MSNBC's Joy Reid claims Trump would be prosecuted by DOJ if he was a Democrat: He’s ‘untouchable’

MSNBC host Joy Reid thinks that former President Donald Trump would be more likely to face prosecution from the Department of Justice (DOJ) if he were a Democrat. On Monday, "The ReidOut" host, during an interview with left-wing legal analyst Joyce Vance, echoed the statements of the Jan. 6 committee when she expressed frustration that Attorney General Merrick Garland had not yet acted on multiple referrals to investigate and prosecute Trump regarding the Capitol riot.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Ag#Donald Trump Associated#The Trump Organization#Oag
Fox News

Barr: Durham appears to have 'dug very deep', uncovered 'good information' on Russia probe

Special Counsel John Durham has made significant headway in investigating the origins of the Trump-Russia probe, former Attorney General Bill Barr told Fox News on Friday. Barr, who served under Presidents George H.W. Bush and Donald Trump, said that if there is a case to be brought against any further defendants in the matter, Durham is one who is not reticent to bring it.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Legal scholars and lawyers who know Justice Thomas say he can no longer ignore his wife’s activism

Recently reported text messages between ex-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Virginia ‘Ginni’ Thomas, a longtime conservative activist and the wife of the Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, could put additional scrutiny on the work of the court’s longest-serving member, according to legal experts and people who know the couple.On Thursday, CBS News and the Washington Post reported that Ms Thomas urged Mr Meadows and then-president Donald Trump to press on with challenges to the 2020 election long after it became clear Mr Trump had lost to Joe Biden.The text messages, which are now in the hands...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Sen. Johnson: Biden 'would not be president' if FBI, media didn't conceal family 'corruption'

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., argued Thursday that if the American public knew about the "corruption of Biden, Inc." before the 2020 election, there would be no Biden administration. Johnson joined "America's Newsroom" as Republican House lawmakers call on the Department of Justice to brief Congress on the investigation into Hunter Biden's business dealings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Business Insider

469K+
Followers
29K+
Post
232M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy