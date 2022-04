According to Mark Lazerus of The Athletic, the Chicago Blackhawks have been trying to trade forward Dylan Strome for more than a year and a half, “and team sources seem lukewarm at best about the prospect of bringing him back.” While players like Patrick Kane have already said they like playing with Strome and see him as a top-six forward on the roster, the Blackhawks still don’t know which way they want to go and whether Strome should be part of the rebuild or not.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO