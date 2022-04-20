ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Masks now optional at Reno-Tahoe International Airport

Nevada Appeal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn accordance with the TSA, face masks will no longer be required for employees and customers at RNO. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has advised us they will no longer...

www.nevadaappeal.com

Comments / 0

Related
travelnoire.com

Air Travel Plus-Size Fliers: Meet The Airlines Polcies For People Who Need More Space On Flights

We live in an era where body acceptance has gained great popularity throughout this country. There are Miss Plus-Size pageants, stores specializing in plus- size clothing, commercials that display models that promote body-positive ideas and much more. Although many advancements have been seen for the body positive movement, they face some obstacles to having a comfortable trip, mainly in the Economy class of planes. Recently, a TikTok video went viral showing a plus-size blogger trying to fit into a plane seat. Some people were saying she deserves to travel comfortably while others were caught saying she should pay for an extra seat.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa#Cdc#Masking#Public Transportation#Rno
Daily Mail

Alaska Airlines leaves 15,000 passengers stranded in the West Coast as it cancels more than 100 flights while pilots picket over contract negotiations

Alaska Airlines canceled more than 100 flights on Friday, affecting more than 15,000 passengers along the West Coast, as off-duty pilots picketed during an impasse in contract negotiations that have lasted nearly three years. About 9 percent of the airline's flights were canceled, including 66 in Seattle, 20 in Portland,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
cntraveler.com

Why Are So Many Flights Getting Canceled Lately?

It’s a scenario most airline passengers have become far too familiar with since the pandemic: You’re getting ready to head to the airport—or maybe already at the gate—when suddenly the airline cancels your flight, seemingly out of nowhere. The reason? Operational issues. This hazy mix of...
LIFESTYLE
NBC News

Southwest Airlines launches a new, second-cheapest fare

Southwest Airlines on Thursday unveiled its new fare class: a second-cheapest option it hopes will reel in customers willing to pay up for more flexibility. The “Wanna Get Away Plus” fare sits just above the “Wanna Get Away” fare and just below its “Anytime” fare. It will allow travelers to make same-day changes to their tickets without paying the difference in fare that the lowest tier requires.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

‘Abandoned’ cabin crew forced to sleep on floor of airport due to flight cancellations

Cabin crew in the US were forced to sleep on airport floors due to recent flight cancellations, a union has claimed.Airlines “abandoned” crew when a recent spell of severe weather saw hundreds of services get cancelled across the country, according to the Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA).Representing 28,000 US flight attendants, the organisation said that in recent days “Crew members were forced to sleep on the floor in the airport because they were unable to reach the hotel/limo desk.”They also alleged that displaced crew were left with no information from airlines regarding which flights they would be required for...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNET

How Long Will We Wear Masks on Airplanes? Airlines Want to Stop Now

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The Transportation Security Administration has once again extended the federal airplane mask mandate, this time until April 18. President Joe Biden instituted the mask mandate for public transportation via executive order on his first day in office.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Voice

TSA Drops Mask Mandate For Planes, Public Transit... For Now

Face masks will no longer be enforced on airplanes and other modes of public transport after a federal judge ruled the order unconstitutional Monday, April 18. The decision comes after U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle said in a 59-page decision that the CDC overstepped its authority by enforcing the 14-month directive.
U.S. POLITICS
simpleflying.com

Passengers Banned For Not Wearing Masks To Be Allowed Back on United Flights

Following the recent voiding of the United States' mask mandate, United Airlines has announced it will be allowing some banned passengers back on flights. United previously held one of the strictest coronavirus policies of US carriers, grounding over 1,000 passengers due to refusal to adhere to mask requirements and firing unvaccinated employees.
LIFESTYLE
Hawaii Magazine

Masks No Longer Required at Hawaiʻi Airports and on Most U.S. Flights

After a federal judge in Florida struck down a nationwide mask mandate on airplanes, buses and other public transportation on Monday, many U.S. airlines—including Hawaiian Airlines—announced they would stop requiring masks aboard their flights. Masks are also no longer required at Hawaiʻi airports. This ends a two-year-long...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy