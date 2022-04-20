ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coram, NY

Police ID bicyclist fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in Coram

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago
Police have identified a bicyclist who was killed after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Coram.

Police say Edward White, 53, of Coram, was traveling eastbound on the shoulder in front of 50 Middle Country Road when he was struck by a light-colored SUV that was also traveling eastbound. The hit-and-run happened around 10:45 p.m. on April 6.

White was thrown off the bicycle into the roadway and struck by a 2015 Honda CRV that was traveling eastbound behind the light-colored SUV.

The light-colored SUV fled the scene, continuing eastbound on Middle Country Road. The 32-year-old male driver of the Honda stayed on the scene.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6553 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

