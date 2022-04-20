ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Buren County, MI

Gov. Whitmer asks for federal dollars to keep Michigan nuclear power plant open

By Marie Weidmayer
Kalamazoo Gazette
Kalamazoo Gazette
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is asking for federal...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 33

Jerry Smith
2d ago

Here's an idea use the federal bailout cash you received as the federal government is broke. Michigan got billions in unneeded monies that was not needed.

Reply(1)
20
Larry Richert
2d ago

the only thing green about Michigan is the trees and the grass we do not have enough wind for windmills and we don't have strong enough Sun for solar panels they will never be able to replace either the coal or the nuclear in Michigan when will people understand that it cost more to make that stuff than it does to run on what we're doing now the only thing we could do to make things better is run totally unnatural gas

Reply
15
SuzzzyQ
2d ago

She is constantly asking someone for money, for something. Never anything positive for Michigan. Vote her 0UT!

Reply(5)
31
Related
WKRC

Stimulus checks for inflation: Here are the states planning to send money to residents

UNDATED (WKRC) - With inflation rates the highest they've been in four decades, some states are planning to soften the economic blow by sending tax rebate checks to residents. While the pandemic helped create a devastating labor shortage, many workers are starting to regain their jobs, leading to an income tax increase, and thriving retail sales are leading to a sales tax increase, as well.
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
Van Buren County, MI
Industry
County
Van Buren County, MI
Local
Michigan Industry
Van Buren County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
Van Buren County, MI
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Quick Country 96.5

Abandoned Tunnel Under Southern Michigan Interstate Highway Once Kept a One Room Schoolhouse Operating

An interesting piece of history that also tells a story in a rural area of southern Michigan lies just beneath a busy interstate highway. Recently, Albion resident Steve Mills posted a photo on the Facebook group Abandoned, Old and Interesting Places in Michigan. It shows an abandoned tunnel underneath I-94 in Calhoun County. But what was this used for? A first guess is that it might have been for workers to use who were building the highway several decades ago, but the real reason is even more interesting.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Power Plant#Nuclear Fuel#Mi
Fox17

Prosecutor withdraws from Whitmer kidnapping case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A prosecutor has dropped out of the case in the alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Court documents released Tuesday say U.S. Attorney Johnathan Roth has stepped down. He was the co-lead prosecutor in the case alongside Nils Kessler. Roth worked for Governor Whitmer...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
FingerLakes1.com

These states have stopped emergency food stamp benefits

Millions of Americans will feel the impact of inflation as these states stop emergency food stamp benefits. Find a full list of the included states here. The federal public health emergency is set to expire April 16, 2022. SNAP, also known as food stamps, has been providing at least $95 a month to recipients over the last two years. Find additional information here.
BUSINESS
FingerLakes1.com

Emergency SNAP benefits extended into April

About 400,00 households in Oregon will continue to get food stamps next month. State officials said recipients will get the emergency benefit until April 12. Roughly 399,000 households in Oregon are set to receive the benefit extension. The amount varies on household size, but $95 is the minimum amount. Find more information here.
OREGON STATE
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: $2,600 proposal for residents of this state

$2,600 direct stimulus payments are being proposed in the state of Alaska for residents to receive in 2022. The debate is in the Alaska House right now, which is discussing the budget and may send money back to state residents. The vote Tuesday was in favor of giving $2,600 stimulus...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
WKMI

Viral Video: Are Orcas Really Swimming Around In Lake Michigan?

Are Orcas really swimming around in Lake Michigan?. The idea seems far-fetched but on April 3rd, 2022 a video was posted on Twitter that claims to have spotted Orcas / Killer whales swimming in Lake Michigan. The tweet said. What a thrilling experience for the Whitmore family near Washington Island,...
ANIMALS
1240 WJIM

The 5 Worst Places To Live In Michigan In 2022

What's not to love? The lakes, the scenery, and more. With that being said though, you're not always going to find the pretty in the state. We've got some areas that are worse than others. These Are The Most Dangerous Michigan Cities. This list of worst places to live was...
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo, MI
10K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kalamazoo Gazette and MLive https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo.

 https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo/

Comments / 0

Community Policy