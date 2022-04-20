Gov. Whitmer asks for federal dollars to keep Michigan nuclear power plant open

An interesting piece of history that also tells a story in a rural area of southern Michigan lies just beneath a busy interstate highway. Recently, Albion resident Steve Mills posted a photo on the Facebook group Abandoned, Old and Interesting Places in Michigan. It shows an abandoned tunnel underneath I-94 in Calhoun County. But what was this used for? A first guess is that it might have been for workers to use who were building the highway several decades ago, but the real reason is even more interesting.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO