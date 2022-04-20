Gov. Whitmer asks for federal dollars to keep Michigan nuclear power plant open
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is asking for federal...www.mlive.com
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is asking for federal...www.mlive.com
Here's an idea use the federal bailout cash you received as the federal government is broke. Michigan got billions in unneeded monies that was not needed.
the only thing green about Michigan is the trees and the grass we do not have enough wind for windmills and we don't have strong enough Sun for solar panels they will never be able to replace either the coal or the nuclear in Michigan when will people understand that it cost more to make that stuff than it does to run on what we're doing now the only thing we could do to make things better is run totally unnatural gas
She is constantly asking someone for money, for something. Never anything positive for Michigan. Vote her 0UT!
The Kalamazoo Gazette and MLive https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo.https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo/
Comments / 33