Boston, MA

Jake Diekman and Griffin Jax on Learning and Developing Their Sliders

By David Laurila
fangraphs.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article——— Jake Diekman, Boston Red Sox. “I learned a slider in my first year of college, or maybe in my senior year of high school. It was my breaking ball. If you’re under 16 years old, you should not throw a curveball or slider. That’s my opinion. You should just develop...

blogs.fangraphs.com

NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees re-sign MLB veteran slugger

DETROIT — Derek Dietrich Is back. The Yankees have re-signed the 32-year-old journeyman, Baseball America’s Chris Hilburn-Trenkle first reported Monday. Dietrich made his season debut Tuesday, going hitless in three at-bats for Double-A Somerset. He walked and struck out twice. Dietrich played second base, and hit second behind top prospect Anthony Volpe. The Yankees had transferred Dietrich to Double-A from the organization’s Florida Complex League team.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Yankees, Padres reportedly discussed Joey Gallo deal in spring training

Coming off a frustrating half-season in the Bronx last season, Joey Gallo was an oft-speculated trade candidate throughout the offseason. The Yankees indeed explored trade scenarios involving the 28-year-old slugger after the lockout, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post, who reports Thursday morning that the Yanks spoke to the Padres about a possible swap during spring training.
SAN DIEGO, CA
theodysseyonline.com

"Mr. National" Retires After 18 Years in the MLB

On September 29, 2004, Major League Baseball announced that the Montreal Expos would be moving to Washington, D.C., and would be rebranded as the Washington Nationals. With the team’s first pick after moving to the nation’s capital, the Washington Nationals selected Ryan Zimmerman with the number 4 overall pick in the 2005 MLB draft. Little did they know that they just drafted the face of the franchise for the next 18 years. After this past season, the well-respected Zimmerman announced his retirement from the league.
WASHINGTON STATE
Pinstripe Alley

Investigating Gerrit Cole’s and Luis Severino’s new pitch

One of the most exciting developments of an otherwise stagnant start to the Yankees’ 2022 season is the amount of innovation shown by Matt Blake and the rest of the pitching coaches in trying to give their pitches every advantage possible. Blake is at the forefront of pitch design, something Lindsey Adler of The Athletic explored in detail during her investigation into the new “whirly” slider being taught to many on the pitching staff. And now it looks like Gerrit Cole and Luis Severino are the latest beneficiaries, with the pair incorporating a cutter into their repertoires.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 4/21/22

New York Post | Dan Martin and Jon Heyman: When manager Aaron Boone said the other day that he was confident that the Yankees would have everybody ready to go when they head up to Toronto in early May, many fans were of the “I’ll believe it when I see it” mentality. After all, Boone regularly deflects questions with non-answers, as does the player most suspected of being unvaccinated, Aaron Judge. Well, according to sources, the players who were unvaccinated have since told the team that they have gotten vaccinated, and thus will be eligible to play in Toronto.
MLB
NJ.com

Yankees, Tigers lineups Wednesday: Joey Gallo sits, Aaron Judge in CF, Luis Severino pitching

DETROIT — Here are the lineups for the Yankees and the Tigers before Wednesday’s game at Comerica Park on Wednesday. PITCH PERFECT: Yankees pitchers have posted a 2.48 ERA (101.2IP, 28ER) and 112K in 11 games this season…own the best ERA in the AL and the third-best in the Majors, trailing only New York-NL (2.36) and San Francisco (2.36)…have held opponents to a .198 BA (73-for-369), the best mark in the AL and the second-best in the Majors, trailing only New York-NL (.186). Rank fourth in the Majors in K/9.0IP (9.91, third in the AL), sixth in strikeouts (112, second in AL) and seventh in WHIP (1.14, third in AL). Their 2.48 ERA is their lowest ERA through 11 games since posting a 2.06 ERA in their first 11G in 1964. Have held opponents to a .118/.234/.204 (11-for-93) slash line with 2 doubles, 2HR, 20RBI, 13BB/2IBB and 2HP with RISP. Have allowed 2R-or-fewer in six of their 11 games this season…marks the first time since 2008 the Yankees have allowed 2R-or-fewer in at least six of their first 11G (also six games).
DETROIT, MI

