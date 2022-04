No. 10 Northwestern looked like two different teams at various points on Wednesday. Led by coach Kate Drohan, the Wildcats (31-7, 12-2 Big Ten) won the first game of their doubleheader at Illinois (27-15, 10-3 Big Ten), but the Fighting Illini responded with a run-rule victory in the closing showdown. NU still holds on to the best overall record in the Big Ten.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO