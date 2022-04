The Newnan City Council will consider an annexation request for around 5.243 acres of land on Highway 29 North at their meeting Tuesday. The annexation will concern five parcels of land that, if approved, would be zoned as CGN, or General Commercial District. According to agenda documents, the applicant is seeking to develop a three-tract commercial subdivision on the site. The properties are currently zoned RC, or Rural Conservation, and C, or Commercial, within the county.

NEWNAN, GA ・ 19 HOURS AGO