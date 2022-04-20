ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

GAMEDAY CENTRAL: Softball at Florida State

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo. 17/17 Clemson (33-11, 11-7 ACC) at No. 5/5 Florida State (40-5, 11-4 ACC) 🗓 Date/Time: Thursday, April 21 • 8 p.m. 📍 Venue: JoAnna Graf Field • Tallahassee, Fla. 📺 Watch: ESPN2 (Thursday Night Throwdown) 📊 Stats: Live Stats. 🆚 Opponent: Florida...

