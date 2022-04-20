Two Traveling “Cockfighting” Men Caged In Florida For Baiting, Fighting Birds

Two Florida men are facing felony charges in DeSoto County after traveling from Immokalee, Florida to fight roosters.

On April 17, 2022, DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a call for a hit and run, but when deputies arrived, there found two people fighting.

As deputies investigated the fight, they stumbled into an organized cockfighting ring.

DeSoto County Sheriff James Potter said, “Our deputies responded to a call of a possible hit and run turned out to be some type of altercation between some subjects. Further investigation, led us into the direction of a possible organized cockring fighting.”

Deputies identified two subjects involved in the cockfighting, traveling from Immokalee, Florida, Walter Hernandez Jimenez, and Jose Alfredo Gabriel-Sanchez.

At this time, this investigation is still ongoing. The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind individuals traveling to and through DeSoto County that they do not tolerate unlawful activity.

“What I have to say is if you want to break the law, stay out of DeSoto County,” said Potter.

Both men were arrested and charged with Trespass on Property other than a Structure or Conveyance and Fighting or Baiting Animals.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .