Desoto County, FL

Two Traveling “Cockfighting” Men Caged In Florida For Baiting, Fighting Birds

By Jake Grissom
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 2 days ago
Two Florida men are facing felony charges in DeSoto County after traveling from Immokalee, Florida to fight roosters.

On April 17, 2022, DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a call for a hit and run, but when deputies arrived, there found two people fighting.

As deputies investigated the fight, they stumbled into an organized cockfighting ring.

DeSoto County Sheriff James Potter said, “Our deputies responded to a call of a possible hit and run turned out to be some type of altercation between some subjects. Further investigation, led us into the direction of a possible organized cockring fighting.”

Deputies identified two subjects involved in the cockfighting, traveling from Immokalee, Florida, Walter Hernandez Jimenez, and Jose Alfredo Gabriel-Sanchez.

At this time, this investigation is still ongoing. The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind individuals traveling to and through DeSoto County that they do not tolerate unlawful activity.

“What I have to say is if you want to break the law, stay out of DeSoto County,” said Potter.

Both men were arrested and charged with Trespass on Property other than a Structure or Conveyance and Fighting or Baiting Animals.

CBS News

Driver killed after hitting 11-foot alligator on Florida road

A driver is dead after a collision with an 11-foot alligator early Thursday morning on a rural road in Florida, officials said. John Hopkins, 59, was headed eastbound on Country Road 672 in Lithia, which is 30 miles east of Tampa, when the front of his car struck the alligator at about 12:30 a.m., the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
