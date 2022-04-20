Mental Health Awareness Programs Planned

Soon after I was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, I felt the need to talk to people that were going through the same things as me. I'm a very social person and I love to interact with people. Not being able to share with anyone what I was going through just because they couldn't understand it or because they didn't have it didn’t feel right. I needed to find my tribe. The first thing I did was to open my Instagram account, looking for people who were living with multiple sclerosis and who I could relate to. To my surprise, there were so many accounts about multiple sclerosis, and I thought, “This is a great start.”

