Obituary for Tommy Lee Meredith

Some are nestled in mountains and surrounded by wooded forest, while others are found not far from city centers, but all of Virginia's lakes provide scenic spots for rest and reflection. What's more, many Virginia lakes offer opportunities for all kinds of recreation in nature, from fishing and boating to swimming and kayaking. Only two of Virginia's lakes are natural. The rest were formed by damming rivers to create reservoirs not only for recreation but also for drinking water, flood control and hydroelectric power. Many of Virginia's lakes are located within state, county or town parks offering facilities – such as picnic tables, boat launches, boat rentals, campsites and cabins – that make it convenient and fun to enjoy the outdoors on your Virginia vacation. Here's a look at some of the top lakes in Virginia.

