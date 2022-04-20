ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radford, VA

Obituary for Tommy Lee Meredith

pcpatriot.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTommy Lee Meredith, 81, of Radford, peacefully went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday evening, April 18, 2022. Tommy was born in Pembroke, Va. on October 7, 1940, the son of the late Clyde and Lillie Kate Meredith. He was a graduate of the Virginia School for The...

pcpatriot.com

Comments / 1

Related
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Gerald ‘Jerry’ Lee Jensen

Gerald ‘Jerry’ Lee Jensen age 75 of Lascassas, Tennessee passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Born in Lansing, Illinois to the late Norman and Sylvia Jensen. In addition to his parents Jerry is preceded in death by daughter – Jennifer Leslie Jensen; son – James Benjamin Jensen; sister – Roberta Sue; and brother – Thomas Jensen.
LASCASSAS, TN
Franklin County Free Press

Christa Margaret Lee obituary 1942~2022

Christa Margaret Lee passed away on March 22, 2022. She was 79 years old. Born and raised in Queens, NY, Christa enjoyed spending time in the apple orchards with her family in New Paltz. She also enjoyed her time living in Puerto Rico and London, as well as traveling to other parts of Europe. She worked in and retired from the insurance industry in northern New Jersey.
OBITUARIES
WFXR

Best counties to retire to in Virginia

(STACKER) — Buyers and sellers of real estate alike — when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property — will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down […]
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Virginia Obituaries
City
Blacksburg, VA
Radford, VA
Obituaries
City
Cleveland, VA
City
Pembroke, VA
City
Radford, VA
WDBJ7.com

Henry County deputy charged with strangulation in Martinsville

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Henry County Sheriff’s deputy arrested for domestic violence in Charlotte, North Carolina is also facing strangulation charges in Martinsville, according to the Martinsville Police Department. Police say a woman went to the Sportsman’s Club in Martinsville for a birthday party in June of...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
US News and World Report

21 Top Lakes in Virginia

Some are nestled in mountains and surrounded by wooded forest, while others are found not far from city centers, but all of Virginia's lakes provide scenic spots for rest and reflection. What's more, many Virginia lakes offer opportunities for all kinds of recreation in nature, from fishing and boating to swimming and kayaking. Only two of Virginia's lakes are natural. The rest were formed by damming rivers to create reservoirs not only for recreation but also for drinking water, flood control and hydroelectric power. Many of Virginia's lakes are located within state, county or town parks offering facilities – such as picnic tables, boat launches, boat rentals, campsites and cabins – that make it convenient and fun to enjoy the outdoors on your Virginia vacation. Here's a look at some of the top lakes in Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

Weekend events geared to honor Dwayne Richardson

Protecting our children, families and communities from gun violence. That is the stated goal of the Wayne’s World Foundation of West Virginia which is a non-profit organization founded in 2021 after the untimely death of former Woodrow Wilson basketball standout Dwayne Richardson. One of the key components of the...
BECKLEY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy