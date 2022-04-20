ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Painting of President Zelensky raises 5,000 euro for Irish Red Cross

 2 days ago
A painting of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky by an Irish artist has raised 5,000 euro (£4,150) for the Irish Red Cross.

Dunboyne artist Niall O’Loughlin created the canvas painting of Mr Zelensky, which was sold at a recent auction.

All proceeds will go to the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal.

The reserve price for the painting, which was auctioned at the Balla Ban art gallery in Westbury Mall, was 1,200 euro (£1,000).

Gallery owner Frank O’Dea holding the painting (Niall Carson/PA) (PA Wire)

Frank O’Dea, who owns the gallery, said he was “flabbergasted” and “delighted” at the price received after a silent auction.

Mr O’Dea said the buyer, who wants to remain anonymous, was “thrilled to be able to help out with the auction”.

“I think when the appeal came out, there was a huge interest in helping out and I think Zelensky has become the main hero, from the Ukrainian side. He certainly stands out as a very inspiring leader.

“From that point of view it resonated with a lot of people.

“I think the painting itself will probably become iconic in some way.

“Niall would normally be doing a caricature or humorous style. But with this one, he wanted a more realistic and serious tone to it because of the nature of the crisis.”

Those unable to afford the original painting will have the opportunity to purchase a limited edition print by the artist.

There will be 1,991 on sale, a symbolic number reflecting the year Ukraine formally declared independence amid the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Mr O’Dea said the gallery will sell the prints from next week for 50 euro each, with all proceeds going to the Irish Red Cross.

Expert: Putin has made a ‘tragic mistake’ with Ukraine war

Vladimir Putin “made a tragic mistake,” by embarking on war with Ukraine, says Randall Stone. “It appears credible that Putin would be willing to escalate,” says Stone, an expert on Russian and Eastern European politics who serves as the director of the University of Rochester’s Skalny Center for Polish and Central European Studies. “Why? Because he was willing to take the risk of the invasion in the first place. He has chosen to put himself in a position where if we intervened, he loses, and probably loses everything, not just Ukraine, but his regime, maybe his life.”
