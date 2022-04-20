ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Warning: Extreme fire danger Friday

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hYJBQ_0fEgGwr000

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Pinpoint Weather Team says weather conditions Friday will create extreme wildfire danger.

Temperatures will be in the 80s with dry conditions and low relative humidity values. It will also be windy with gusts of 25-50 mph across the Front Range. Gusts could be up to 90 mph in the southern mountains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vdMoN_0fEgGwr000

It is important to prepare now in case a wildfire sparks.

According to Be Wildfire Ready , a website run by the Grand County Wildfire Council, the most important thing is to have an emergency supply kit and evacuation bag ready to go. This will allow you to get out of a home in a matter of minutes and can be the difference between life and death in a fast-moving fire.

How to prepare for and react to a wildfire evacuation

The kit should contain face coverings, enough water and food to last for three days, a map with at least two evacuation routes, a first aid kit, prescription drugs, and extra clothes. If time allows grabbing easily carried valuables and family photos or other irreplaceable items will help relieve the burden if your home is destroyed.

The International Fire Chiefs Association said it’s crucial to have an action plan in place in case a wildfire starts.

Is Denver prepared for a large-scale wildfire?

Important information to include in your plan:

  • Important phone numbers- Emergency and non-emergency
  • The owner of your property
  • List of local news and radio stations
  • Location of electrical and natural gas shut offs
  • Directions notating all neighborhood exits
  • Exit routes
  • Meeting location
  • Area shelters/safety zones

Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather App to stay up-to-date with the newest weather data as it comes in and to get important alerts straight to your phone.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

High winds, wildfire dangers, and possible severe weather

Hello everyone,  At the time you are reading this, we may be experiencing high winds, wildfire dangers, and potential severe thunderstorms.  A dryline continues to slowly march eastward across the panhandles.  Out ahead of the dryline – isolated severe thunderstorms could develop.  Large hail, damaging straight-line winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall will be possible.  The tornado threat may also […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Life And Death#Natural Gas#Kdvr#The Pinpoint Weather Team
AccuWeather

A foot of snow, blizzard conditions to threaten central US

A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Independent

5,000 under evacuation orders as New Mexico wildfire rages

Douglas Siddens’ mother was among those who made it out with just the clothes on her back when a deadly, wind-fueled wildfire ripped through a mountain community in southern New Mexico.The RV park where she lived was reduced to “metal frame rails and steel wheels,” said Siddens, who managed the site“I had like 10 people displaced. They lost their homes and everything, including my mom,” he said.The fire has destroyed more than 200 homes and killed two people since it broke out Tuesday near the village Ruidoso, a vacation spot that draws thousands of tourists and horse racing fans every...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

20-foot snowdrifts possible as blizzard bears down on northern US

Winter ended weeks ago, but blizzard warnings were in effect early this week for parts of three states across the northern Plains as AccuWeather forecasters warned that a "storm of the century" could unfold across the region. Elsewhere, winter storm warnings and watches dotted the weather map across the northern tier of the United States as a storm system, which came ashore in the Pacific Northwest, was tracking eastward.
PORTLAND, OR
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy