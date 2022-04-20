Warning: Extreme fire danger Friday

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Pinpoint Weather Team says weather conditions Friday will create extreme wildfire danger.

Temperatures will be in the 80s with dry conditions and low relative humidity values. It will also be windy with gusts of 25-50 mph across the Front Range. Gusts could be up to 90 mph in the southern mountains.

It is important to prepare now in case a wildfire sparks.

According to Be Wildfire Ready , a website run by the Grand County Wildfire Council, the most important thing is to have an emergency supply kit and evacuation bag ready to go. This will allow you to get out of a home in a matter of minutes and can be the difference between life and death in a fast-moving fire.

The kit should contain face coverings, enough water and food to last for three days, a map with at least two evacuation routes, a first aid kit, prescription drugs, and extra clothes. If time allows grabbing easily carried valuables and family photos or other irreplaceable items will help relieve the burden if your home is destroyed.

The International Fire Chiefs Association said it’s crucial to have an action plan in place in case a wildfire starts.

Important information to include in your plan:

Important phone numbers- Emergency and non-emergency

The owner of your property

List of local news and radio stations

Location of electrical and natural gas shut offs

Directions notating all neighborhood exits

Exit routes

Meeting location

Area shelters/safety zones

