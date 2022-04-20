3 players of interest in Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls Game 2

After two turbulent games, the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls are tied 1-1 in this best of seven first round series. As if dropping Wednesday’s Game 2 at Fiserv Forum was not bad enough in itself, more adversity is knocking on the door for the Bucks. Khris Middleton is set to miss significant time after he was diagnosed with an MCL sprain in that Game 2 defeat, which is a devastating blow for the Bucks in these playoffs. Obviously, losing Middleton will be brutal, but the defending NBA champions must embrace a next-man-up mentality. While players like Grayson Allen and Pat Connaughton will be forced to step up, two players not named Giannis Antetokounmpo that could dictate just how this series plays out are Jrue Holiday and Wesley Matthews.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 5 HOURS AGO