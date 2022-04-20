ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montpelier, VT

Montpelier’s PoemCity Papers the Capital in Verse

By Sally Pollak
sevendaysvt
sevendaysvt
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Celeste Huck slurped Thai chicken soup straight from its container as she walked on State Street in Montpelier. Though Huck was eating her lunch from Wilaiwan's Kitchen on the go, she paused on her way back to work to read poems posted in the window of Botanica Florals. The...

www.sevendaysvt.com

Comments / 0

Related
sevendaysvt

Essex Junction to Become Vermont's Newest City

That’s city to you, pal. A bill signed into law Wednesday grants the Village of Essex Junction permission to leave its 129-year-old domestic partner, the Town of Essex, and set out under a new voter-approved charter. Starting July 1, the Village of Essex Junction will henceforth be the City of Essex Junction.
ESSEX, VT
sevendaysvt

Letters to the Editor (4/13/22)

["Obstruction Zone," April 6] is informative but not wholly correct. For example, Hinesburg has not grown in two decades. Your story suggests it's growing fast and unable to keep up with the pressure. Nothing could be further from the truth. Developers sure want to build here, but the numbers don't support their plans. Not to mention that Alex Weinhagen and his staff promote development in the town, so it's in their interest to suggest that Act 250 or our local development regulations are insufficient. He was right about one thing, though: Plans for developing Hinesburg into a box-filled suburb were met with widespread resistance and derision. We certainly have a housing problem, but building on land that can't sustain that population is not smart planning.
BURLINGTON, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
City
Plainfield, VT
State
California State
City
South Burlington, VT
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
City
Danville, VT
Montpelier, VT
Government
City
Montpelier, VT
Burlington, VT
Government
City
Bridport, VT
City
East Montpelier, VT
WCAX

Former Vermont trooper faces charges

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A former Vermont state trooper faces a slew of charges. Authorities say Zachary Gauthier, 31, of Weathersfield, broke his knuckle last December when he punched his family’s dog. Then, during an unrelated relief-from-abuse hearing, they say he lied about how he got the injury. The state police say an investigation also found he lied under oath about the presence of alcohol in a car he was driving that crashed last fall.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
Boston 25 News WFXT

Massachusetts men drown in Vermont lake

MORGAN, Vt. — Two men from Massachusetts drowned in a Vermont lake on Tuesday. Vermont State Police say their bodies were found in Seymour Lake in Morgan, Vt. Tuesday evening. The men were seen going under the water after their canoe overturned around 11:45 a.m. that morning. Police identified...
MORGAN, VT
sevendaysvt

Friends Mourn Transgender Woman Killed in Morristown

Fern Feather found beauty in the smallest things. She loved bugs and rocks and plants, and photographing them. A former restaurant worker, she served glasses of water not with a single wedge of lemon, but with a plate of fruit arranged in mandala patterns, no two designs the same. Friends...
MORRISTOWN, VT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Frost
Person
Louise Glück
Person
Jay Parini
VTDigger

State of Vermont announces sale of surplus tires to the public

STATE OF VERMONT ANNOUNCES SALE OF SURPLUS TIRES TO THE PUBLIC. Waterbury, Vt. - The Department of Buildings and General Services Surplus Property program will be offering more than 800 nearly new tires for sale to the public while supplies last, through May 7, 2022. Tires can be seen by...
WCAX

New EMS provider coming to Brattleboro

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Brattleboro is getting a new ambulance service after a contract dispute with its longtime provider. Rescue Inc. has been providing ambulance and EMS services to the town for more than five decades. Their contract was set to expire on June 30th and after months of negotiation, town leaders say they were paying too much money when taking into account the company’s annual revenue.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
sevendaysvt

Obituary: Thomas Barefoot, 1946-2022

Thomas E. Barefoot III, 75, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. Tom lived his life with conscious intention. He was remarkable and accomplished, a gracious and considerate person who always sought to be of service to others. He will be remembered for his warmth and generous friendship.
WAITSFIELD, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Yankee#Verse#Thai#Wilaiwan#Botanica Florals#National Poetry Month#Kellogg Hubbard Library#Vermonters#Aromed Essentials
VTDigger

Annual State of Vermont- Live Public Auction

The annual State of Vermont- live, onsite surplus vehicle & equipment auction is back. (This auction is open to the public!!) This year's sale is scheduled for Saturday, May 7th. Auction will be held at the State of Vermont Central Garage. 1756 US Route 302, Berlin, Vermont 05602. Inventory Preview/Pre-Registration:...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. seeing exodus of top school administrators

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont school districts continue to cope with a post-pandemic exodus. We’ve told you about the departure of teachers, para-educators and bus drivers, but the shortage also extends to the front office, where districts are finding it hard to fill key administrative roles. Upwards of 17...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Efficiency Vermont giving out energy-saving kits

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This Earth Day, you can pick up an energy-saving kit from Efficiency Vermont. The kits contain easy-to-install energy saving measures, including 10 LED bulbs, 1 low-flow shower head, two faucet aerators, and either another smart bulb or wildflower seed packets. Vermont customers outside of Burlington can...
BURLINGTON, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walgreens
sevendaysvt

Outright Vermont Has a Neighbor It Can Count On: Mascoma Bank

From the outside, the McClure Multigenerational Center on Burlington's North Winooski Avenue looks like a standard office building. But inside is the vibrant, welcoming and homey headquarters of Outright Vermont, a nonprofit organization serving lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning youth ages 19 and under, as well as their families.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Scott Signs Burlington Thermal Energy Bill into Law

Despite some reservations, Gov. Phil Scott has signed into law a bill that allows the City of Burlington to charge carbon taxes on owners of properties heated with fossil fuels. The bill, H.448, was one of several charter changes Burlington voters approved in March 2021. It authorizes the city to...
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

sevendaysvt

Burlington, VT
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
869K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.

 https://www.sevendaysvt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy