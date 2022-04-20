ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Phantom Airwave, 'Interstellar Transmission'

By Annie Cutler
 2 days ago
(Self-released, CD, digital) From the title of Phantom Airwave's debut album, Interstellar Transmission, you can't help but assume that listening to it will take you elsewhere. Indeed, from a jazzy saxophone prelude to a funky jam track to a love ballad and beyond, there are few places the band's music doesn't...

