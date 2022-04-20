Phantom Airwave, 'Interstellar Transmission'

The year 2019 already feels like the distant past for most of us, but for Fontaines D.C., it really must seem like another lifetime—and that has less to do with the pandemic than their own skyrocketing success in spite of it. Pretty much everything that defined this band three years ago, when they dropped their debut LP, Dogrel, has already changed. Once the scrappy underdogs who ironically declared “I’m gonna be big!”, the Dublin-bred quintet have headlined arena shows for crowds of 10,000 in the UK, appeared on CNN, scored a Grammy nomination (outside the Alternative category ghetto, no less), and crossed “multiple appearances on Jimmy Fallon” off their bucket list. Where they once reanimated familiar post-punk and garage-rock influences with a pugilistic intensity, these days they’re more keen on arranging choral harmonies and crooning squeeze-boxed ballads. Even the band’s essential Irishness—reflected in their site-specific lyrics and baked right into their very name—is now up for debate: With four members currently living in England’s capital, Fontaines D.C. can now be more accurately rebranded as Fontaines LDN.

