Hudson Valley police are reporting a rise in thefts of catalytic converters from cars. Why do they want them and what can you do to make sure not to get robbed?. Most of you probably haven't looked under your car. I know I haven't been under there aside from retrieving the occasional basketball for my son. There's a whole bunch of pipes and things under your vehicle that are part of the exhaust system. The catalytic converter is a part of that system that regulates emissions from your car.

