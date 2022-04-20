ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Requests for Qualifications & Proposals for Landscape Architect Services

 2 days ago

The County of Chittenden is requesting qualifications and proposals from qualified urban planners and/or landscape architects to provide landscape architect...

Town Of Colchester Selectboard Notice Of Public Hearing Capital Budget Program For Fy 2023-2028

Pursuant to 24 V.S.A., Chapter 117, Section 4430 and 4443 and Section 602 (4) of the Town of Colchester's Charter, the Town of Colchester Selectboard will hold a public hearing on May 10, 2022 at 6:35 PM at the Colchester Town Office, Outer Bay Conference Room, 3rd Floor, to consider adoption of the FY 2023-2028 Capital Budget Program for the Town of Colchester. You may watch the Selectboard meeting on livestream TV: http://lcatv.org/live-stream-2.
COLCHESTER, VT
Essex Junction to Become Vermont's Newest City

That’s city to you, pal. A bill signed into law Wednesday grants the Village of Essex Junction permission to leave its 129-year-old domestic partner, the Town of Essex, and set out under a new voter-approved charter. Starting July 1, the Village of Essex Junction will henceforth be the City of Essex Junction.
ESSEX, VT
City of Burlington: In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-two, A Regulation in Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission— Section 7A. Accessible spaces designated.

It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:. That Appendix C, Rule and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 7A, Accessible spaces designated, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington is hereby amended as follows:. Section 7A Accessible spaces...
BURLINGTON, VT
Scott Signs Burlington Thermal Energy Bill into Law

Despite some reservations, Gov. Phil Scott has signed into law a bill that allows the City of Burlington to charge carbon taxes on owners of properties heated with fossil fuels. The bill, H.448, was one of several charter changes Burlington voters approved in March 2021. It authorizes the city to...
BURLINGTON, VT
While People are Fleeing Massachusetts, Retirees Are Moving to Maine

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Fleeing Massachusetts? Yup. The commonwealth sits in the top 10 states people are moving out of as they find new states to call home. Well, it is the #3 most expensive state to live in the country following Hawaii and California, according to Forbes.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Maine DOE proposes changes to Child Developmental Services

MAINE, USA — Child Developmental Services is under the Maine Department of Education, and it offers support for kids with disabilities who are under five years old. Maine is the only state in the country with these services under the DOE, and the department wants to change that and leave it up to school districts to provide those services. Some local school leaders said it would simplify the process.
MAINE STATE
Letters to the Editor (4/13/22)

["Obstruction Zone," April 6] is informative but not wholly correct. For example, Hinesburg has not grown in two decades. Your story suggests it's growing fast and unable to keep up with the pressure. Nothing could be further from the truth. Developers sure want to build here, but the numbers don't support their plans. Not to mention that Alex Weinhagen and his staff promote development in the town, so it's in their interest to suggest that Act 250 or our local development regulations are insufficient. He was right about one thing, though: Plans for developing Hinesburg into a box-filled suburb were met with widespread resistance and derision. We certainly have a housing problem, but building on land that can't sustain that population is not smart planning.
BURLINGTON, VT
NEKCA Invitation for Bids: HR Study

Northeast Kingdom Community Action, Inc. (NEKCA) is soliciting proposals for an extensive HR study on the following services:. Proposals, bids, or responses will be accepted by NEKCA no later than Friday, April 22, 2022, 4:00 PM EST. For more detailed information and a copy of the Request for Proposals for...
JOBS
Request for Audit Proposal

Vermont Public, the organization that has resulted from the merger of VPR and Vermont PBS will be conducting a search for independent auditors of the newly combined organization as well as preparation of 990 and other related statements such as the 401k plan and other specialized reporting. Vermont Public is the largest independent media company in the state of Vermont and is also one of the largest not for profits in the state. Further information on the RFP process is available via the Vermont PBS website at www.vermontpbs.org/about/public-information/.
VERMONT STATE
Notice to Creditors: Estate of Pauline Pfingst

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 21-PR-06723. To the creditors of: Pauline Pfingst, late of Essex. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
BURLINGTON, VT
'Eyesore: A Building Concludes' Appears in the Made Here Film Festival

Most Vermont towns have a mystery house: a dilapidated hovel gradually crumbling into the landscape. The townspeople may tell differing stories about who lived there, why it was abandoned and whether it's haunted. Over time, the legends might loom larger than the house itself. Filmmaker Dave Smith had a long...
Outright Vermont Has a Neighbor It Can Count On: Mascoma Bank

From the outside, the McClure Multigenerational Center on Burlington's North Winooski Avenue looks like a standard office building. But inside is the vibrant, welcoming and homey headquarters of Outright Vermont, a nonprofit organization serving lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning youth ages 19 and under, as well as their families.
BURLINGTON, VT
Notice to Creditors: Estate of Horace Ross Baker, Jr.

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 22-PR-01171. To the creditors of: Horace Ross Baker, Jr, late of Shelburne, Vermont. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
SHELBURNE, VT
We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.

