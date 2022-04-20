ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio doctor accused of overprescribing fentanyl to the dying found not guilty of murder

By Eric Levenson
CNN
 2 days ago
(CNN) — The Ohio doctor accused of overprescribing fentanyl to his critically ill patients and hastening their deaths was found not guilty of 14 counts of murder on Wednesday. William Husel and his attorney embraced at the defense table after the 14th and final not guilty verdict was...

Greg S
2d ago

watch a familly member die while in severe pain. people should have the right to pass peacefully and without pain. if that means to much of a drug-so be it..

Reply(375)
1275
User*
2d ago

It seems people have never seen the agony of a cancer sufferer as they slowly die an excruciatingky painful death. Making them as comfortable as possible while they are dieing is humane.

Reply(45)
707
Woke AF user (28)
2d ago

Better be a "not guilty".The alleviation of pain and suffering in your final hours is the highest calling of medicine.

Reply(13)
466
