Notice to Creditors: Estate of Alfred Kloeckner

Notice to Creditors
 2 days ago

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 22-PR-01537. To the creditors of: Alfred Kloeckner, late of Shelburne/Burlington, Vermont. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All...

Related
WCAX

Former Vermont trooper faces charges

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A former Vermont state trooper faces a slew of charges. Authorities say Zachary Gauthier, 31, of Weathersfield, broke his knuckle last December when he punched his family’s dog. Then, during an unrelated relief-from-abuse hearing, they say he lied about how he got the injury. The state police say an investigation also found he lied under oath about the presence of alcohol in a car he was driving that crashed last fall.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
Boston 25 News WFXT

Massachusetts men drown in Vermont lake

MORGAN, Vt. — Two men from Massachusetts drowned in a Vermont lake on Tuesday. Vermont State Police say their bodies were found in Seymour Lake in Morgan, Vt. Tuesday evening. The men were seen going under the water after their canoe overturned around 11:45 a.m. that morning. Police identified...
MORGAN, VT
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene testimony – live: Georgia rep grilled about Jan 6 and Proud Boys plan at ballot hearing

Marjorie Taylor Greene today faced an administrative judge at a hearing that could see the Georgia Republican banned from public office because of her alleged support for the 6 January insurrection at the US Capitol.The congresswoman was questioned about the 2021 Capitol riot by lawyer Ron Fein, representing a group of voters who filed a challenge with the Georgia secretary of state’s office alleging that Ms Greene helped facilitate the attack that ultimately sought to upend Congress’ certification of Joe Biden’s presidential election victory. They say that her behaviour violates a clause in the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vermont Government
Shelburne, VT
Vermont State
VTDigger

State of Vermont announces sale of surplus tires to the public

STATE OF VERMONT ANNOUNCES SALE OF SURPLUS TIRES TO THE PUBLIC. Waterbury, Vt. - The Department of Buildings and General Services Surplus Property program will be offering more than 800 nearly new tires for sale to the public while supplies last, through May 7, 2022. Tires can be seen by...
sevendaysvt

Friends Mourn Transgender Woman Killed in Morristown

Fern Feather found beauty in the smallest things. She loved bugs and rocks and plants, and photographing them. A former restaurant worker, she served glasses of water not with a single wedge of lemon, but with a plate of fruit arranged in mandala patterns, no two designs the same. Friends...
MORRISTOWN, VT
sevendaysvt

Letters to the Editor (4/13/22)

["Obstruction Zone," April 6] is informative but not wholly correct. For example, Hinesburg has not grown in two decades. Your story suggests it's growing fast and unable to keep up with the pressure. Nothing could be further from the truth. Developers sure want to build here, but the numbers don't support their plans. Not to mention that Alex Weinhagen and his staff promote development in the town, so it's in their interest to suggest that Act 250 or our local development regulations are insufficient. He was right about one thing, though: Plans for developing Hinesburg into a box-filled suburb were met with widespread resistance and derision. We certainly have a housing problem, but building on land that can't sustain that population is not smart planning.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Lyndonville woman sentenced for selling misbranded pet medications

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Lyndonville woman will serve no jail time after admitting to importing and distributing pet medications not approved in the U.S. Lisa Wheeler, 56, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Burlington to time served, three months probation, and 20 hours of community service. Federal authorities...
LYNDONVILLE, VT
sevendaysvt

Obituary: Thomas Barefoot, 1946-2022

Thomas E. Barefoot III, 75, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. Tom lived his life with conscious intention. He was remarkable and accomplished, a gracious and considerate person who always sought to be of service to others. He will be remembered for his warmth and generous friendship.
WAITSFIELD, VT
sevendaysvt

Stenger Sentenced to 18 Months for His Role in EB-5 Fraud

Bill Stenger, the former Jay Peak president and Northeast Kingdom booster who promised to bring economic salvation to the region, was sentenced in federal court Thursday to 18 months in prison for his role in the largest financial fraud in Vermont history. His sentencing followed a guilty plea in August...
BURLINGTON, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
sevendaysvt

Town Of Colchester Selectboard Notice Of Public Hearing Capital Budget Program For Fy 2023-2028

Pursuant to 24 V.S.A., Chapter 117, Section 4430 and 4443 and Section 602 (4) of the Town of Colchester's Charter, the Town of Colchester Selectboard will hold a public hearing on May 10, 2022 at 6:35 PM at the Colchester Town Office, Outer Bay Conference Room, 3rd Floor, to consider adoption of the FY 2023-2028 Capital Budget Program for the Town of Colchester. You may watch the Selectboard meeting on livestream TV: http://lcatv.org/live-stream-2.
COLCHESTER, VT
VTDigger

Vermont reports 50 Covid hospitalizations and 341 cases

Vermont reported 341 new Covid-19 cases, 50 hospitalizations and no additional deaths Thursday. The state’s seven-day average for new infections is 262, the same as on Wednesday, according to the Vermont Department of Health dashboard. Vermont’s seven-day average test positivity rate was 11.5% on Thursday, up from 11.3% on...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Annual State of Vermont- Live Public Auction

The annual State of Vermont- live, onsite surplus vehicle & equipment auction is back. (This auction is open to the public!!) This year's sale is scheduled for Saturday, May 7th. Auction will be held at the State of Vermont Central Garage. 1756 US Route 302, Berlin, Vermont 05602. Inventory Preview/Pre-Registration:...
VERMONT STATE
Axios

Marjorie Taylor Greene grilled on Jan. 6 in court hearing

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Friday was being cross-examined in federal court about the Jan. 6 insurrection and comments she has made over the years, as she fends off a lawsuit brought by Georgia voters to kick her off the ballot. Why it matters: The hearing offers a rare...
GEORGIA STATE
sevendaysvt

Scott Signs Burlington Thermal Energy Bill into Law

Despite some reservations, Gov. Phil Scott has signed into law a bill that allows the City of Burlington to charge carbon taxes on owners of properties heated with fossil fuels. The bill, H.448, was one of several charter changes Burlington voters approved in March 2021. It authorizes the city to...
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

City of Burlington: In the Year Two Thousand Twenty Two, A Regulation In Relation to Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission— Section 18

Parking facility designations— Temporarily suspending use of 51 Elmwood Avenue (Elmwood Lot) as a parking lot within the City of Burlington. It is hereby Ordained by the Public Works Commission of the City of Burlington as follows:. That Appendix C, Rules and Regulations of the Traffic Commission, Section 18:...
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

sevendaysvt

We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.

