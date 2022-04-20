ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 1-India's Tata Steel to stop doing business with Russia

BENGALURU, April 20 (Reuters) - Tata Steel will stop doing business with Russia, the Indian steel major said on Wednesday, making it the latest global company to cut ties with the country for invading Ukraine.

"Tata Steel does not have any operations or employees in Russia. We have taken a conscious decision to stop doing business with Russia," Tata Steel said in a statement here.

All of the company’s steel manufacturing sites in India, the UK and the Netherlands have sourced alternative supplies of raw materials to end its dependence on Russia, Tata Steel said. (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

