ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Allis, WI

West Allis police pursuit; 2 in custody, driver sought

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST ALLIS, Wis. - West Allis police are searching for the driver involved in a police pursuit Wednesday morning, April 20. Two passengers were taken into custody. According to police, at approximately 2:45 a.m. a West Allis officer attempted a traffic...

www.fox6now.com

Comments / 4

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fond du Lac police pursuit ends in garage, woman arrested

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - A seven-mile police chase in Fond du Lac ended with the driver pulling into an open garage at a home that doesn't belong to her. Rosario Lemke, 39, now faces multiple charges, including two felonies for the police chase and entering that home. Just before...
FOND DU LAC, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Complaint: Off-duty Madison police detective witnessed, reported alleged Beltline shooter

MADISON, Wis. — An off-duty Madison Police detective witnessed and reported an alleged shooting that shut down most of the Beltline last week. According to a complaint filed with the Dane County Circuit Court, the detective identified as DR saw Matthew Rhone, 21, of Fitchburg shooting at a black Chrysler 200 while they traveled east on the Beltline between South...
MADISON, WI
WISN

Police arrest 12-year-old accused of stealing Hyundai, hitting car

MILWAUKEE — A 12-year-old boy driving a stolen Hyundai ran a red light Monday and slammed into another car at North 27th Street and West Lisbon Avenue, police said. Surveillance video obtained by WISN 12 shows the crash and then, seconds later, the boy could be seen running from the stolen vehicle, trying to escape.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Allis, WI
City
Wauwatosa, WI
State
Washington State
West Allis, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
CBS Chicago

Rideshare driver shoots would-be carjacker on West Side, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A rideshare driver with a license to carry shot and wounded a would-be carjacker in the South Austin community on the city's West Side Thursday evening. Police said at 6:32 p.m., the driver – a 30-year-old man – picked up three men in his red Mitsubishi the 5400 block of West Van Buren Street. One of the men pulled a gun and demanded the car, police said. The rideshare driver fired shots with his own gun, striking one suspect, also a 30-year-old man, in the forearm and hip, police said. The suspect who was shot was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition, police said. The other two assailants bailed from the car, which went on to hit two other vehicles at the scene, police said. One of the two suspected offenders who escaped was later caught and placed into custody. Charges are pending. The victim has a valid concealed carry license, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Two teens arrested for kidnapping baby after allegedly duping mother into helping them

Two teenage girls were arrested in connection with the abduction of a baby in Milwaukee that prompted an Amber Alert to be issued early Wednesday morning, WISN 12 reported.Schatina Cureton told the news outlet that she awoke just before 3am on Wednesday morning, only to discover that she was stumbling into every mother’s worst nightmare: her 3-month-old son wasn’t there.After calling police to alert them about her missing child, an Amber Alert for Anthony L. Crudup Jr, Ms Curton’s son, was issued at 7:15 am, just a few hours after she made the terrible discovery.The teen girls, 14 and 16,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Marijuana#Martha Washington Drive#Wapd
The Independent

Police say Texas mother tried to give baby away to strangers on street

A mother in Texas has been arrested after she allegedly tried to give her baby away to strangers on a street.Police say the bizarre incident took place on Sunday morning in Corpus Christi, where witnesses saw Yessenia Cardenas, 25, walking down Comanche Street with her two-week-old baby in her arms, offering her to pedestrians.“The reporting parties told officers that they stopped to speak with Yessenia, and it was at this time that she offered the infant to them,” the Corpus Christi Police Department said in a statement. “The witnesses took possession of the child and immediately called 911.”Thanks to that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Video shows alleged road rage driver ram a woman before repeatedly driving over her

A video has emerged allegedly showing the moment 56-year-old Vincent Jean, of New Jersey, ran over a 23-year-old woman after ramming into her multiple times.Mr Jean, who was identified by the Union County Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday, is accused of ramming the woman victim with his Mitsubishi SUV several times in Elizabeth, New Jersey, and has since been charged with first-degree attempted murder.During the attack on Tuesday morning, Mr Jean allegedly drove onto the lawn of an address on Salem Avenue in Elizabeth with the apparent aim of running over the woman, who was not named.Union County prosecutors said the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Police respond to body in street near 13th and Atkinson

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say one person was found dead in the street near 13th and Atkinson Saturday morning, April 16. First responders attempted life-saving measures but they were unsuccessful. FOX6 is working to bring you more information on this incident. This is a developing story.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Oxygen

Indiana Man Convicted Of Murdering Girlfriend In Her Friend’s Bathtub After Abusing Her

An Indiana man has been convicted of murdering his former girlfriend in her friend’s bathtub after months of abusing her. Jordan Knudson, 37, was found guilty of brutally murdering Kristina Jones, 36, by a Ripley County jury, which took just over two hours to decide, according to Fox 19 Now. Knudson was accused of physically abusing Jones during the course of their two-year relationship, prompting Jones to occasionally stay at the friend’s house where her body was found, per a probable cause affidavit obtained by the Greensburg Daily News.
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy