Police in Sharon, Massachusetts are investigating after a man reportedly tried to lure a teenage girl into his car while she was walking down the street. Police said the teen reported she was walking alone on Massapoag Avenue near Horizons Road around 8:30 p.m. on March 18 when she was approached by a driver who asked her for directions. When she started to give him directions, the man tried to lure her into the car.

SHARON, MA ・ 28 DAYS AGO