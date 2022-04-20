ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Saint Louis, IL

Woman’s body found in East St. Louis after a shooting

By Joe Millitzer
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HQK5Y_0fEgDEUb00

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A body was found at around 6:50 a.m. Wednesday after a report of a shooting in East St. Louis, Illinois. The Public Safety Enforcement Group found a 37-year-old woman’s body near the intersection of 27th Street at Louisiana Boulevard. The victim has not yet been identified.

Anyone who has a tip for investigators should call Crimestoppers at 314-725-8477. Witnesses can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 7

Related
FOX 2

Man shot in Cahokia Heights, Ill. Wednesday morning

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – A man was shot early Wednesday morning in Cahokia Heights, Illinois. The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. along Jerome Lane near Goose Lake Road. The man was taken to the hospital. The severity of his injuries is unknown at this time. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was […]
CAHOKIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Saint Louis, IL
State
Illinois State
East Saint Louis, IL
Sports
East Saint Louis, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

3 wanted for shooting 71-year-old woman in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to identify three suspects wanted for an armed robbery and for a shooting of a 71-year-old woman. Police said the armed robbery happened on Wednesday, April 6 at Black’s Food Mart on West Capitol Street. Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Jackson Police Department […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 2

Person returns fire, shoots woman multiple times in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – An early morning shootout in south St. Louis left one woman recovering from gunshot wounds. Police said at around 1:30 a.m. Friday, the woman fired at another person on South Grand at Gravois Avenue. That person returned fire shooting the woman multiple times before leaving the scene. The woman was taken to […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WALB 10

Transgender woman’s body found stuffed in garbage bin, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) - A transgender woman’s body was found stuffed in a garbage bin in a neighborhood south of downtown Chicago. The Chicago Police Department identified the woman as 33-year-old Tommie Whetstone, but her friends knew her as Tatiana Labelle. “It is heartbreaking for someone to beat her to...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX 2

Missing Jefferson County man’s body found in the Big River

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Police have been searching for Delbert Kinsey of Lonedell for months. A body found in the Big River has been identified as the 56-year-old man by the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office. There are no obvious signs of trauma and the cause of death is still under investigation. Kinsey left home […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy