Woman’s body found in East St. Louis after a shooting

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A body was found at around 6:50 a.m. Wednesday after a report of a shooting in East St. Louis, Illinois. The Public Safety Enforcement Group found a 37-year-old woman’s body near the intersection of 27th Street at Louisiana Boulevard. The victim has not yet been identified.

Anyone who has a tip for investigators should call Crimestoppers at 314-725-8477. Witnesses can remain anonymous.

