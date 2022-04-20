Woman’s body found in East St. Louis after a shooting
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A body was found at around 6:50 a.m. Wednesday after a report of a shooting in East St. Louis, Illinois. The Public Safety Enforcement Group found a 37-year-old woman’s body near the intersection of 27th Street at Louisiana Boulevard. The victim has not yet been identified.
Anyone who has a tip for investigators should call Crimestoppers at 314-725-8477. Witnesses can remain anonymous.
