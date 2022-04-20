ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lakers legend Jerry West demands retraction from HBO's 'Winning Time'

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uSC4J_0fEgD5dJ00

April 20 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Lakers legend Jerry West believes his portrayal in the HBO series Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty is "cruel" and "deliberately false" and demands a retraction, his attorney said in a statement.

"The portrayal of NBA icon and Los Angeles Lakers legend Jerry West in Winning Time is fiction pretending to be fact -- a deliberately false characterization that has caused great distress to Jerry and his family," attorney Skip Miller said.

"Contrary to the baseless portrayal in the HBO series, Jerry had nothing but love for and harmony with the Lakers organization, and in particular owner Dr. Jerry Buss, during an era in which he assembled one of the greatest teams in NBA history."

HBO did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

West and Miller sent a 46-page letter to HBO, which was obtained by UPI, to demand the retraction within two weeks. Several former NBA players and executives provided statements of support that were included in the letter.

"It is a travesty that HBO has knowingly demeaned him for shock value and the pursuit of ratings," Miller said. "As an act of common decency, HBO and the producers owe Jerry a public apology and at the very least should retract their baseless and defamatory portrayal of him."

The drama series, which premiered March 6, chronicles the NBA franchise's rise into a dynasty in the 1980s. West is first depicted as a Lakers player and later transitions into a coach and front office executive.

Miller said the series portrays West as an "out-of-control, intoxicated rage-aholic."

Actor Jason Clarke portrays West is the series, which was produced by Adam McKay. John C. Reilly portrays Buss. Adrien Brody, Jason Segel, Sally Field, Quincy Isaiah and Michael Chiklis are among the other actors in the show.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Pat Riley, Larry Bird and Magic Johnson are among other NBA legends who are portrayed. Abdul-Jabbar and Johnson previously spoke out against Winning Time, which is based on the book Showtime by Jeff Pearlman.

"The characters are crude stick-figure representations that resemble real people the way Lego Hans Solo resembles Harrison Ford," Abdul-Jabbar wrote in a blog post, published Tuesday. "Each character is reduced to a single bold trait as if the writers were afraid anything more complex would tax the viewers' comprehension."

Abdul-Jabbar called the characterizations "bland." He also said the series portrayed West as a "crazed coach," Buss as an "egomaniac entrepreneur" and others as "caricatures, not characters."

Johnson told Variety that he had no interest in watching the series. He also said HBO did not ask him or his former Lakers teammates to participate in production.

"First of all, you can't do a story about the Lakers without the Lakers," Johnson said. "The real Lakers. You gotta have the guys. There's no way to duplicate 'Showtime.' I don't care who you get."

West's lawyers said HBO's "disclaimer" that the series is a dramatization does not insulate the network from liability.

West, 83, was an All-Star in each season during his 14-year NBA tenure. The point guard spent his entire career with the Lakers.

The Lakers went to the NBA Finals nine times with West on the roster, but claimed just one title (1971-72). West averaged 27 points, 6.7 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game.

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1980.

West, who coached the Lakers from 1976-77 through 1978-79, went on to win eight titles as an executive. He worked as a scout and general manager from 1979 through 2000 with the Lakers.

He went on to work in the front office for the Memphis Grizzlies, Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers. West currently serves as an executive board member for the Clippers.

The "Showtime" Lakers won five NBA titles from 1979-80 through 1987-88.

The next episode of Winning Time will air at 9 p.m. EDT Sunday. HBO announced earlier this month that it had renewed the series for a second season.

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
AOL Corp

Magic Johnson reveals advice from Michael Jordan after HIV diagnosis: 'I don’t think I've ever told anybody this'

Earvin “Magic” Johnson joined Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday and spoke about his new Apple TV+ docuseries, They Call Me Magic. In particular, at one point, he spoke about his return to the NBA in early 1996 after nearly five years away due to his HIV diagnosis. In his second game back, Johnson’s Los Angeles Lakers played the soon-to-be world champion Chicago Bulls, which was stacked with a roster consisting of Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Robert Horry Says Michael Jordan And The Chicago Bulls Would Have Lost To The Houston Rockets In 1995: "Michael Jordan Is The GOAT But The GOAT Can Be Beat."

Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls were the scourge of the NBA in the 90s, winning 6 NBA titles in 8 years. That Bulls team was a dynasty and several star players of that era went without ever winning a title thanks to their dominance. One team is an exception to that though. Between The Bulls' two three-peats, the Houston Rockets won back-to-back championships led by Hakeem Olajuwon.
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

Charles Barkley: “Will Smith was 100% wrong”

To prevent Will Smith or any other person from slapping someone on the Oscars stage next year, Fox Sports Radio host Dan Patrick suggested Charles Barkley should host the awards ceremony. “That would be a lot of pressure to handle that situation, that would be A LOT of pressure,” Barkley...
CELEBRITIES
NJ.com

At 85, former Knicks great is still kicking up a storm with documentary

It was a time when the NCAA and the NIT could never be accused of being colorblind. No non-white team had ever been invited to their invitation-only block parties. Meanwhile, down in Nashville, Tenn., a man named John McClendon had begun an incredible coaching career at what was then named Tennessee A&I College. Recognized as the first African American basketball coach at a predominantly white university and the first African American head coach in any professional sport, McClendon didn’t know it just yet, but a teenaged Renaissance man-in-training, was playing in a high school basketball game that would change both of their lives.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O’Neal Couldn’t Stop Laughing At What Charles Barkley Said: “When A Guy Is Banging You, You Spin Off Of Him.”

Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley have made a career off of making fun of each other since their playing days. Since Shaquille O'Neal joined Inside The NBA on TNT, the two former MVPs have constantly poked fun at each other while discussing basketball. The dynamic and the rapport the two legends have with each other is one of the many reasons why Inside The NBA on TNT is one of the most entertaining basketball shows on the air today.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Ja Morant dishes on deliberately dissing ‘disrespectful’ Timberwolves after Grizzlies’ Game 3 win

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is great at doing two things: 1. Playing basketball and 2. Blasting his opponents. On Thursday, things got chippy between the Grizzlies and the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3 of their first round battle in the NBA Playoffs. After the Grizzlies completed a massive come-from-behind win, Morant couldn’t help but diss Karl-Anthony Towns and the rest of the Timberwolves after the final buzzer.
MEMPHIS, TN
fadeawayworld.net

When Kobe Bryant Was Asked If He Would've Kept Shaquille O'Neal In The Middle Of Their Beef: "I Would Have. Shaq Said This Is A Business And Had To Do What's Best For Him And His Family."

Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal were a terrific tandem on the court, but things weren't as harmonious when they weren't sharing touches. Their different personalities made things hard for these two players, who started off as good teammates and ended up beefing a couple of years later, which ultimately forced the Lakers to trade Shaquille O'Neal in 2004.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Roasted Shaquille O’Neal Over Bringing His Kids To The Game: “If You Had All Your Kids You Would Have A Whole Section.”

One of the biggest reasons why Inside The NBA on TNT is so popular is because of the chemistry the panelists have with each other. Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson constantly discuss basketball and everything that happens in the NBA, but their natural charisma and sense of humor allow them to have great banter with each other.
NBA
