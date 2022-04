England defender Lotte Wubben-Moy has signed a new contract at Arsenal.The 23-year-old re-joined the Gunners in 2020 after a spell plying her trade in the United States and has since gone on to earn seven senior caps with the Lionesses.Having come through the ranks at Arsenal, her childhood club, agreeing a new deal was something she was delighted to get over the line.📞 Incoming call from Wrighty… @LotteWubbenMoy ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fho3SAzPM7— Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) April 22, 2022“It feels amazing,” she said.“This contract means so much more to me and to my family than just it being a football contract.“It’s a commitment...

SOCCER ・ 13 HOURS AGO