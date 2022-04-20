ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michelle Obama Shares Update on Daughters Malia and Sasha: 'They Have Boyfriends and Real Lives'

By Abigail Adams
People
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd Michelle Obama are officially empty nesters and watching as their girls move into adulthood. On Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the former first lady, 58, gave an update on what's new with daughters Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, now that they have moved away from home....

people.com

