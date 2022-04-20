ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IMF's Georgieva says G20 cooperation must continue despite 'difficult moment'

WASHINGTON, April 20 (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday that it was a “difficult moment” for the Group of 20 economies with tensions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but she insisted that G20 cooperation must continue to deal with pressing problems.

“We also recognize how interdependent we are -- and just make the list of questions no country can solve on its own. And it is so obvious that cooperation must and will continue.” (Reporting by David Lawder)

