Johnny Depp testifies Heard attacked him, he never hit back

By MATTHEW BARAKAT and BEN FINLEY, Associated Press
wiproud.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Actor Johnny Depp scoffed at the notion during court testimony Wednesday that his constant quarrels with ex-wife Amber Heard would ever prompt him to hit her, and instead portrayed Heard as an abusive partner who threw bottles at him, faked domestic violence and became so volatile that...

www.wiproud.com

