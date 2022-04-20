ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

Joseph Glik legacy endures in more than retail company

By Charles Bolinger
The Edwardsville Intelligencer
The Edwardsville Intelligencer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0axsHV_0fEgAatW00
Joseph Glik, Jim and Jeff's father. He has parks named for him in Edwardsville and Highland. (Courtesy of Glik's)

Editor's Note: This is the first part of a two-part series on Joseph Glik and the two city parks that bear his name.

For Glik's Ltd. Founder Joseph Glik, giving back to communities that supported him, his family and his retail stores was everything. One of his great-great-grandsons is James Glik, whose father is also named Joseph.

“My great-grandfather said and taught us to give back to the communities that supported us,” Glik said. That idea percolated through the elder Joseph’s descendants, Morris and Joseph, James' father. James said his father loved Edwardsville as a community and were close to former Mayor Gary Niebur.

“I knew Mr. Glik, not well,” said Edwardsville Alderman Jack Burns. “He and my father knew each other as they were both in business in Granite City. I do remember shopping with my mother at their Madison store when I was very young. He was well respected and had a reputation of being a good and giving person.”

Despite being just 5’5” tall and weighing in at 160 pounds, the younger Joseph Glik played football and soccer at Washington University. Jim said his father was also an avid outdoorsman; he loved to fish. He attended the same grade school, Country Day High School and Washington University as William C. Danforth. The younger Joseph Glik died in 2018.

The first Glik store dates back to 1897, when great-great-grandfather, Joseph Glik, transitioned from selling clothing and dry goods out of a horse-drawn wagon to opening a successful menswear store in downtown St. Louis. He opened a second location in Madison, Illinois, a 10,000-square-foot department store, followed by stores in Granite City, Alton then Edwardsville. The Highland location was Illinois store number eight. Additionally, Glik had two locations in St. Louis – in Westport Plaza and Jamestown Mall. Glik is one of the oldest names in American retail.

“Our first Edwardsville store was on Troy Road in an old grocery store,” Jim Glik said. It was located in the Montclaire area, south of the current Edwardsville store, which has undergone at least one expansion since it opened in the Park Plaza shopping area.

Jim Glik said the company takes all the profits from Edwardsville’s 10-cent bag fee, imposed last summer, and puts the money toward Joe Glik Park. In 2021, that amounted to about $400. He expects that amount to grow this year after a full year of collection.

The Granite City location also housed the offices of Jeff and Jim Glik. Jeff is CEO, president and head of women’s merchandising; younger brother Jim is vice president and in charge of men’s, kids' and shoes' merchandising. Both worked at this improvised headquarters for more than 30 years.

“We just kept shifting and moving and making things work,” Jim said. “It wasn’t the most beautiful environment. It didn’t have windows. We eventually just got maxed out at our space.”

One distinction was made to cut down on confusion – the Edwardsville location is known as Joe Glik Park while Highland’s park is merely named Glik Park.

More Information

Joe Glik Park in Edwardsville opened in 2003, and at over 42 acres, is Edwardsville's largest passive park. Purchased through a donation from Joe Glik and two Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) grants, the park is located east of Dunlap Lake subdivision on East Lake Drive. Joe Glik Park includes:

•    2,500 feet of walking, biking, skating trails
•    Two stocked fishing lakes with a concrete fishing deck
•    Two picnic pavilions
•    Barbecue grill
•    Large comfort station
•    Playground with ADA compliant soft surfacing
•    Sand volleyball courts
•    Basketball court
•    Large grass areas for open play
•    Beautiful Freedom Fountain
•    Off-leash fenced dog park area with trees to run around and shade

Glik Park in Highland opened in 1995 and includes:

•    Four lighted ball fields
•    Eight soccer fields
•    Football field
•    Three restrooms
•    Two pavilions
•    1.56-mile perimeter walking trail
•    Basketball court
•    2 playgrounds
•    Gazebo
•    Labyrinth
•    Skate park

Comments / 0

