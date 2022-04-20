ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

3 wine bars that let you pour your own wine

Channel 3000
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSure, it’s nice to order a glass of wine and have it brought to your table, but there’s also something to be said for the simple joy of pouring it yourself, as a trio of wine bars in our area prove. Our self-service tour starts in Verona,...

www.channel3000.com

Comments / 0

Related
Time Out New York

This new midtown bar only fits two people

When it comes to "exclusive" drinking experiences, folks seem to migrate towards speakeasy-style bars, which are booming around town once again. But we're here to turn your attention to what seems like an even more special imbibing destination: a bar that only fits two customers inside of it at once.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Lifestyle
City
Cross Plains, WI
Verona, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Madison, WI
Food & Drinks
Madison, WI
Restaurants
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
Local
Wisconsin Restaurants
City
Madison, WI
City
Verona, WI
Apartment Therapy

The Surprising Place to Shop for Vintage Home Decor

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Want to dip a toe into the world of vintage shopping, but not quite ready to take a full dive? Turns out, there’s a big-name brand with a little-known vintage shop that boasts all the fun finds you’re on the hunt for. Urban Outfitters has been quietly adding vintage pieces to their home section, sprinkling in stylish pre-loved items like matching cup and saucer sets to whimsical candles with reusable holders. Act fast because many of these pieces are one of a kind and won’t be available for long! Also, keep in mind that there may be slight imperfections from prior use.
SHOPPING
Real Simple

Target Quietly Put Thousands of Patio Furniture, Decor, and Grilling Essentials on Sale for Up to $110 Off

There's nothing better than spending time reading, brunching, or simply lounging around on a perfectly decorated patio. Now that warmer weather is approaching, it's time to spruce up your outdoor space since it's sure to get a lot of use this summer. And what's better than finding the perfect conversation set to dress up your outdoor space? Scoring it on sale, too. Luckily, Target just slashed prices on patio furniture, outdoor decor, and grilling essentials by up to 20 percent. The deals are so impressive, prices start at just $2.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Bar#White Wines#Riesling#Food Drink#Botham Vineyards
Mashed

Krispy Kreme Fans Won't Want To Miss Its New Spring Weekend Deal

Krispy Kreme often runs promotions for its donuts, like a recent chocolate BOGO deal when customers could buy a dozen chocolate glazed donuts and receive 12 of the store's Original Glazed donuts for just $1. That's a big deal for Krispy Kreme lovers, 48% of whom say that the chain's glazed donuts are their favorite above apple fritters, glazed crullers, and more. If you missed out on that chance to get cheap glazed donuts, mark your calendar — because Krispy Kreme just announced a similar deal that happens to be more customizable.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

The Game-Changing Amazon Find That Made My Filthy Kitchen Cabinets Look Brand New

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Last October, I moved in with friends in New York City. The apartment has been within our friend group for almost six years, with a rotating roster of people calling it home at one point or another. Needless to say, with so many different tenants and without ever having a deep clean between leases, there’s been time for a lot of grime to build up over the years. And the room that was hurting the most? The kitchen. When I moved in, I wiped cabinets, laid shelf liner, scrubbed the stove, and cleaned out the under-the-sink area, but there was one factor I’d missed until recently: my wood cabinet doors.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
yankodesign.com

Top 10 wooden architectural designs that bring this warm material to the limelight

There’s something about wooden architecture that is simply so humble and endearing. Wood has been a material of choice for construction for ages galore. Wood ages beautifully – anything built with wood will retain the character of your house. And it also manages to incorporate an aura of warmth and serenity within the living space. The rustic and homely appeal of a wooden space instantly makes you feel at ease and welcomed. It’s a material of choice that has stood strong through the ages and continues to do so. Whether modern or traditional, wood can be bent and molded to create a living space of your choice and style. From a tiny timber home with a biophilic design to a geometric wooden cabin that is perfect for a socially distant getaway – this collection of architectural designs will leave you mesmerized and completely in awe of the wonderful yet simple material that is wood!
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

Woman sparks debate after claiming she grows plant collection by taking branches off plants in businesses

A woman has sparked a debate on social media after claiming that she has grown her own collection of plants by taking pieces off of the plants she encounters in businesses.Rae, who goes by the username @raaee____ on TikTok, made the claim in a video posted this week, in which she could be seen sitting at a restaurant table and snapping a branch off of a nearby hanging plant.“When someone asks where do you get all your plants,” the TikToker wrote in a text caption on the video, which saw her laughing as she placed the leafy branch in front...
GARDENING
DFW Community News

The Best Patio Dining In McKinney For 2022

Whether you’re looking for a fun brunch spot, somewhere to relax with all the family or a romantic alfresco date night, these are some of the best McKinney restaurants for patio dining in 2022. Best Patios in McKinney – Downtown McKinney. Sugarbacon Proper Kitchen. 216 W. Virginia St.,...
MCKINNEY, TX
Thrillist

A DIY Guide to Hand-Painting Your Kitchen Plates

While a stylish table, a bold wallpaper, or a chic centerpiece can make your dining area personal and special, a set of hand-painted dishes can transform your dinnertime into a truly special event. Sourcing a set of painted plates from your favorite artist is always an option, but taking the artwork into your own hands can provide an incredible opportunity to create heirloom pieces that are absolutely one of a kind.
INTERIOR DESIGN
homedit.com

Bathroom Window Curtains For Privacy and Style

When it comes to bathroom windows, natural light is a wonderful thing, but privacy in the bathroom is essential. Bathroom window curtains provide privacy and can add a wonderful splash of color or pattern to an otherwise neutral room. Let’s dive into some of the basics of the types of bathroom curtains that work well in this intimate space.
INTERIOR DESIGN
homedit.com

Cabin Bathrooms With Rustic Charm and Natural Style

Cabins are a place that allow us to get away from normal life and enjoy peace and quiet, but you don’t have to give up every luxury. Cabin bathrooms can be luxurious as well as functional. Most traditional cabins have a rustic look but there are a number of...
INTERIOR DESIGN
97ZOK

There’s A Wisconsin Town Perfect For Cheese Lovers Around America

Dairy doesn't go well with my stomach, so I won't be indulging in any of the fun in this cheesy Wisconsin town. Summer is approaching and I'm just trying to find some places my boyfriend and I can go to for a quick day trip when we're both off of work. Wisconsin is always high on my search history because it's so close to Illinois. Luckily, I found a town not too far from me that has beautiful sights to see and there are many cheese activities around the city.
MONROE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy