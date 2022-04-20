ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

House fire in Newport News leaves one person with injuries

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nnzp8_0fEgAJ5H00

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A house fie left one person injured Wednesday morning.

At 05:44 a.m., Newport News Fire Department received several 911 calls reporting a house fire in the 900 block of Andover Court.

When firefighters arrived on the scene they found a two-story home, with heavy fire coming from the garage and roof. Firefighters brought the fire under control within an hour.

A family of three was evacuated from the home after discovering the fire. One person was treated for minor injuries and was released at the scene. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Newport News Fire Marshal’s Office.

News 3 is working to learn more details.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Newport News, VA
Newport News, VA
Crime & Safety
Newport News, VA
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#House Fire#Accident#Andover Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
insideedition.com

Missing Indiana Child Found Alive Alongside Mother's Body Inside Vehicle

Both a woman and her child reported missing from Indiana were found in her car, but only the 5-month-old son was alive, according to local Indiana outlet WSBT. Alexis Morales and her son, Messiah, were last seen on April 12 and reported missing on April 18, according to the outlet.
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

35K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy