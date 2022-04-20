The case for Giants trade-up to finally fix this Dave Gettleman failure

5, 7. NEW YORK GIANTS (4-13) LAST SEASON: A year that started with increased expectations after a surprising 2021 under new coach Joe Judge was marked by injuries on offense, then disappointment. It ended with a 4-13 record and the firings of general manager Dave Gettleman and Judge. New York again got off to a slow start, losing its first three and six of eight. Season-ending injuries to LG Shane Lemieux (knee) and C Nick Gates (broken leg) in the first two games crushed a suspect O-line. RB Saquon Barkley had few holes coming off ACL surgery and QB Daniel Jones had little time to produce anything. He played a week after a concussion against Dallas but missed the final six games with a neck injury. Adding to the woes, high-priced free agent Kenny Golladay didn’t score a TD and neither did exciting receiver but oft-injured first-round pick Kadarius Toney. Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett was fired on Nov. 22 after another dismal showing. The defense lost ILB Blake Martinez in Week 3 and S Jabrill Peppers in Week 7 to ACL injuries. Second-year S Xavier McKinney had a breakout year with five interceptions. Gettleman and Judge were replaced by former Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen and Buffalo offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO