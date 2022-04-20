ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The case for Giants trade-up to finally fix this Dave Gettleman failure

By James Kratch
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDave Gettleman used to bang his Super Bowl rings on the table here and there during his disastrous Giants tenure. But he inexplicably ignored what put them on his fingers. One throughline connects the franchise’s four Lombardi Trophies: An elite pass rush. Carl Banks, Leonard Marshall and Lawrence...

NJ.com

Here’s why Logan Ryan — now with Buccaneers and Tom Brady — is filing grievance against Giants

Dave Gettleman is gone, but the Giants are still feeling the impact of their former general manager’s failed decisions. The latest reminder came Friday, when news emerged that former Giants safety Logan Ryan — now with the Buccaneers — has filed a grievance against the organization, hoping to get more money. Which would impact the Giants’ already pinched salary cap situation.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
NJ.com

James Bradberry still likely to be traded, but Giants’ Joe Schoen says there’s contingency plans to keep him

Much of the noise surrounding the Giants’ start to voluntary minicamp this week has been about the confounding absence of wide receiver Kadarius Toney. Fewer people were surprised, or offended, to find out that cornerback James Bradberry was not in attendance either. That one makes a little more sense. Bradberry is a veteran cornerback that made the Pro Bowl two years ago — and is currently being shopped around the league as general manager Joe Schoen tries to clear cap space before the Giants need to sign their incoming draft class.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
The Associated Press

New GM Schoen has 5th and 7th picks to start Giants rebuild

5, 7. NEW YORK GIANTS (4-13) LAST SEASON: A year that started with increased expectations after a surprising 2021 under new coach Joe Judge was marked by injuries on offense, then disappointment. It ended with a 4-13 record and the firings of general manager Dave Gettleman and Judge. New York again got off to a slow start, losing its first three and six of eight. Season-ending injuries to LG Shane Lemieux (knee) and C Nick Gates (broken leg) in the first two games crushed a suspect O-line. RB Saquon Barkley had few holes coming off ACL surgery and QB Daniel Jones had little time to produce anything. He played a week after a concussion against Dallas but missed the final six games with a neck injury. Adding to the woes, high-priced free agent Kenny Golladay didn’t score a TD and neither did exciting receiver but oft-injured first-round pick Kadarius Toney. Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett was fired on Nov. 22 after another dismal showing. The defense lost ILB Blake Martinez in Week 3 and S Jabrill Peppers in Week 7 to ACL injuries. Second-year S Xavier McKinney had a breakout year with five interceptions. Gettleman and Judge were replaced by former Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen and Buffalo offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.
NFL
