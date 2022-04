While My Hero Academia is currently in its final arc when it comes to the story of Deku and the students of UA Academy, the spin-off series of Vigilantes is also reportedly inching toward its finale with the protagonist of the series, Crawler, arriving on the cover for a new collection of chapters from the spin-off. With Crawler currently being joined by some of the movers and shakers when it comes to the world of professional crime fighters in Hero Society, it will be interesting to see if the young vigilante makes an appearance in the main series before its grand finale.

