Port Charlotte, FL

Deputies conducting death investigation on Ormond Street in Port Charlotte

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman on Ormond Street in Port Charlotte on Wednesday morning. Deputies said they are investigating the...

