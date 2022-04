The directors of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves seemingly showed off a first look at their upcoming movie, which shows what appears to be an iconic Dungeons & Dragons locale. Yesterday, directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley revealed the title of their upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie during a D&D Direct presentation. While the news focused on the title of the movie itself - Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves - the duo also had what appeared to be an easter egg for fans on the monitor behind them during their announcement. The monitor shows what appears to be a still from the upcoming movie, which shows what appears to be the city of Neverwinter as viewed from the sea. Castle Never appears prominently in the still, with several of the castle's towers and bridges visible. Compare the still below with Castle Never's depiction in the Neverwinter video game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 HOURS AGO