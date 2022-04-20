Burnley predicted lineup vs Southampton - Premier League

Arsenal’s Premier League clash against Chelsea on Wednesday will see the Gunners hope to revive their top four hopes.Mikel Arteta’s men have lost their last three league games, the last coming as a 1-0 loss to Southampton, which has seen Tottenham and Manchester United get a foothold in the Champions League qualification fight. The Gunners are level on points with United and just three behind Spurs who currently hold fourth place. Arteta spoke earlier this season about the importance of Arsenal getting back to European football after missing out last season for the first time in 25 years.“We have to...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO