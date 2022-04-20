ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, OR

Polk County restaurant inspections: Subway, Urban Grange Coffee, Gilgamesh Brewing

By Em Chan, Salem Statesman Journal
 2 days ago
ABOUT RESTAURANT INSPECTIONS

This is a snapshot of the inspections conducted by the Marion and Polk county health departments.

Twice annually, licensed restaurants receive unannounced inspections that focus on food temperatures, food preparation practices, worker hygiene, dish-washing and sanitizing, and equipment and facility cleanliness.

Violations: Restaurant scores are based on a 100-point scale. Priority violations deduct 5 points, and priority foundation violations deduct 3 points. Violations recorded on consecutive inspections result in point deductions being doubled.

Scoring: Scores of 70 or higher are considered compliant. Restaurants scoring below 70 must be re-inspected within 30 days or face closure or other administrative action. Restaurants display a placard by the entrance to indicate whether they have passed their last inspection.

At the beginning of 2022, health inspections have moved from their former website and the latest are now viewable here.

Polk County Restaurant Inspections

Greece Lightning Express

Location: 156 Catron Street Monmouth (mobile unit)

Date: March 14, 2022

Score: 100

No priority violations.

Jack's Pub and Lotto

Location: 423 Main St. E. Monmouth

Date: March 14, 2022

Score: 95

Priority violations:

Potentially hazardous food is not maintained at proper hot or cold holding temperatures; specifically: several squirt bottles of condiments are sitting in tub in prep units. Ranch is 45F, mayonnaise is 60F. Point deduction: 5.

Urban Grange Coffee and Bakery Company

Location: 1594 Edgewater St. #180 Salem

Date: March 14, 2022

Score: 100

No priority violations.

Gilgamesh Brewing

Location: 555 NW 9th Street Salem

Date: March 15, 2022

Score: 90

Priority violations:

Potentially hazardous food is not maintained at proper hot or cold holding temperatures; specifically: sauce bottles in prep units are sitting in tubs. Ranch and BBQ sauce in front prep units are both 49F. Chili sauce in back prep unit is 54F. Point deduction: 5.

Los Dos Amigos

Location: 1349 Monmouth St., Independence

Date: March 16, 2022

Score: 100

No priority violations.

Gilgamesh The River

Location: 370 S Main St., Independence

Date: March 16, 2022

Score: 95

Priority violations:

Potentially hazardous food is not maintained at proper hot or cold holding temperatures, specifically: butter is sitting out at room temperature - 73F. Point deduction: 5.

Taqueria La Leona

Location: 1080 Monmouth St., Independence (mobile unit)

Date: March 17, 2022

Score: 92

Priority violations:

A handwashing sink is not accessible for employee use at all times, is used for purposes other than handwashing or is not operated properly; specifically: bowl and spoon are sitting in handwashing sink. Point deduction: 3.

Potentially hazardous food is not maintained at proper hot or cold holding temperatures; specifically: sour cream in black reach-in refrigerator is 45F. Point deduction: 5.

Mendi's Pizza Parlor

Location: 1695 Monmouth St., Independence

Date: March 17, 2022

Score: 95

Priority violations:

Potentially hazardous food is not maintained at proper hot or cold holding temperatures; specifically: large prep unit is 46F. Marinara sauce on top part of unit is 47F. Marinara sauce and pepperoni inside the unit are both 45F. All items have been in prep unit for three hours. Point deduction: 5.

Subway #58526

Location: 1554 Edgewater St. NW, Salem

Date: March 7, 2022

Score: 100

No priority violations.

Jersey Mikes

Location: 555 Edgewater St. NW, Salem

Date: March 17, 2022

Score: 100

No priority violations.

Taco Bell #27542

Location: 200 W Ellendale Ave., Dallas

Date: March 18, 2022

Score: 100

No priority violations.

Dallas Cinema

Location: 166 SE Mill St., Dallas

Date: March 18, 2022

Score: 100

No priority violations.

IN THIS ARTICLE
