Gov’s utility accountability legislation tabled and in limbo

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine Gov. Janet Mills’ proposal to place new regulations on electric utilities was in limbo after failing to win enough support in the House.

The bill would bring new accountability to Central Maine Power and Versant Power by establishing new performance measures and adding financial penalties for failure to meet the benchmarks. In extreme circumstances, the utilities could be sold for repeated violations.

The bill passed in the Maine Senate, but it was tabled Tuesday in the House. That could spell the end of further attempts to regulate the utilities during this legislative session.

Rep. Nicole Grohowski, D-Ellsworth decried the lack of teeth in the final proposal, and referred to efforts to put “lipstick on a pig.”

“I will not go home to my constituents and say that I supported this bill and that they can look forward to better than worst-in-the-nation service and high rates because that would be a false promise,” she said.