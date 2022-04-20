Six Flags in Arlington set to open the season with new improvements

EUREKA, Mo. — Six Flags St. Louis is reopening for its 2022 season on April 2, with two new attractions. The theme park made the announcement in a Wednesday news release. “As we open the park for our 2022 season, we are focused on improving our guests’ experience through technology, innovation and renovation,” said Park President Phil Liggett. “In addition to introducing a new thrill ride and an updated kid’s area in Hurricane Harbor, we have made changes and upgrades in the park that will make our guests’ visit more carefree and more enjoyable than ever before.”
