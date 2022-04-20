ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris, Obama visiting Bay Area on Thursday

By Sara Stinson, John Ferrannini
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cUCSi_0fEg7YZk00

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – It’s a homecoming for Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday as the former San Francisco District Attorney returns to the city for the first time since taking the nation’s second-highest office.

Her visit to San Francisco happens to coincide with a visit of former President Barack Obama to Stanford.

Harris will be visiting University of California, San Francisco hospitals to speak about maternal health and meet with families expecting newborns. Her remarks will begin around 2:30 p.m.

According to the American Medical Association, women in the United States are more likely to suffer a pregnancy related death now than in the 1990s, and the country’s maternal mortality rates are among the highest in the developed world.

The CDC says 60% of these deaths are preventable, and the Biden administration is investing $3 billion to help prevent women from dying while pregnant or giving birth.

Harris has been in California pushing the president’s agenda: on Monday, she spoke at the Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County.

She also hosted a Democratic National Committee fundraiser in Los Angeles.

The former president will be at Stanford University to give a speech about misinformation. He will be speaking at 12:15 p.m.

Harris hasn’t been to the Bay Area since she went to San Leandro to campaign for Governor Gavin Newsom, who was facing a recall attempt.

VP Kamala Harris gets In-N-Out on California anti-recall trip
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 35

Pat SF
2d ago

“ .. give a speech about misinformation.” !? They’re really worried about the 1st amendment being restored to the social media internet , aren’t they ? 😐

Reply(1)
17
Anamaria Cojocaru
2d ago

obama wrecked our country for 8 years straight while filling his pockets , what does he want now?

Reply
30
agent-007
2d ago

A speech on mis-information. Well if there’s an expert on that, it’s Obama.

Reply
18
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

