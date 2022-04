PASO ROBLES — Aspiring philanthropists and community advocates, the MUST! Charities Youth Board not only researched organizations that are providing services to those in need; but also sought out volunteer opportunities to see for themselves what the front line is like. Fourteen area high school students, who serve on the Youth Board, volunteered over 150 hours at SLO Food Bank, Camino Scholars by People’s Self-Help Housing, and Boys and Girls Club.

