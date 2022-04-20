ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow Has Deported 500,000 People to Russia, Ukraine Lawmaker Says

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (Reuters) - Moscow has deported 500,000 people from Ukraine to Russia, a leading member of the parliament in Kyiv told European lawmakers on Wednesday, calling on the Red Cross to establish contact with those missing. "Half a million of Ukrainian citizens were deported from Ukraine to the Russian...

Troyble
13h ago

Russia regresses into the Soviet Union more and more every day. Kidnap victims cannot be effectively trained to be loyal citizens of Mother Russia.

Debbi Lydon
14h ago

get the verbiage right, it's kidnapped not deported. how do you deport someone from a country if they are a citizen?

