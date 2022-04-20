ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

U.S. existing home sales fall; house prices hit record high

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON, April 20 (Reuters) - U.S. home sales fell more than expected in March as house prices hit a record high despite some improvement in supply, and could decline further amid surging mortgage rates.

Existing home sales dropped 2.7% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.77 million units last month, the National Association of Realtors said on Wednesday. The data mostly reflected the closing of contracts signed two to three months ago when the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was below 4%.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast sales would decrease to a rate of 5.80 million units. Sales are now reverting back to their pre-pandemic level. Sales fell in the Northeast, South and Midwest. They were unchanged in the South.

Home resales account for the bulk of U.S. home sales. They were down 4.5% on a year-on-year basis in March.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.0% during the week ended April 14, the highest since February 2011 and up from 4.72% in the prior week, according to data from mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac.

The Federal Reserve in March raised its policy interest rate by 25 basis points, the first rate hike in more than three years, as the U.S. central bank battles surging inflation. Economists expect the Fed will hike rates by 50 basis points next month, and soon start trimming its asset portfolio.

The housing market is the sector of the economy most sensitive to interest rates. But with still low inventory, economists believe higher borrowing costs will have a moderate impact on demand.

While single-family homebuilding and permits fell in March, both remained at high levels. The inventory of single-family housing under construction was the highest since November 2006, government data showed on Tuesday.

Still, owning a home is becoming unaffordable for many Americans. The median existing house price jumped 15% from a year earlier to an all-time high of $375,300 in March. Sales remained concentrated in the upper-price end of the market.

There were 950,000 previously owned homes on the market in March, up 11.8% from February, but down 9.5% from a year ago.

At March’s sales pace, it would take 2.0 months to exhaust the current inventory, down from 2.1 months a year ago. A six-to-seven-month supply is viewed as a healthy balance between supply and demand.

First-time buyers accounted for 30% of sales last month, up from 29% in February and down from 32% a year ago. All-cash sales accounted for 28% of transactions in March, the most since July 2014. That was up from 25% in February and 23% in March 2021. (Reporting by Lucia Mutikani Editing by Paul Simao)

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This City Has Run Out of Homes For Sale

There may not have been any time since World War II when home prices have risen as fast as in the last two years. According to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, in January, home prices rose 19.2% nationwide compared to the same month last year.  Among the reasons for the January rise in […]
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Home Sales#House Prices#Freddie Mac#The Federal Reserve#Fed
Motley Fool

When Will Mortgage Rates Stop Climbing?

Mortgage rates have been rising at a rapid pace. Will things slow down?. Mortgage rates were nice and low from mid-2020 through late 2021. But things changed at the start of 2022, and now, it seems like mortgage rates are on a rampage, going nowhere but up. Here's a summary...
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

The end of booming home prices is almost here, national mortgage bankers group says

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Housing economists are concerned. As they see it, if home price growth doesn't slow down, it could ultimately put prices so far out of reach for homebuyers that the housing market overheats. They'd like to see the market return to normal rates of growth—not risk a housing bust.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
TheStreet

More Bad News for Housing Market As Sales Drop

More trouble is hitting the housing market. The median price for existing homes soared 15% in March from a year earlier to $375,000. That’s the highest level since the National Association of Realtors (NAR) began tracking the data in 1999. Among cities, the highest March price increases came in...
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

U.S. single-family starts tumble; construction backlog at record high

WASHINGTON, April 19 (Reuters) - U.S. single-family homebuilding and permits tumbled in March as soaring mortgage rates increased costs, but residential construction remains underpinned by a severe shortage of houses. The report from the Commerce Department on Tuesday also showed a record backlog of homes approved for construction, but yet...
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

Rising Mortgage Rates Are Finally Leading to Lower Home Prices

Mortgage rates have risen sharply since the start of 2022. Recent data shows that sellers have started dropping prices, most likely due to a pullback in buyer demand. Last year, home prices soared on a national level, making it difficult for budget-conscious buyers to break into the real estate market. This year, home prices started off high again -- and they're still high right now. But one way this year's housing market has differed is that borrowers haven't been graced with the low mortgage rates buyers got to enjoy in 2021.
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

U.S. housing starts unexpectedly rise in March; building permits increase

WASHINGTON, April 19 (Reuters) - U.S. homebuilding unexpectedly rose in March, but starts for single-family housing tumbled amid rising mortgage rates. Housing starts increased 0.3% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.793 million units last month, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. Data for February was revised higher to a rate of 1.788 million units from the previously reported 1.769 million units.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

408K+
Followers
317K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy