Duquesne University adds 3 new women's varsity sports teams

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Steelers running back Najee Harris is putting in work off the field to better the community in the off-season. On Thursday he surprised Pittsburgh's Greenfield Elementary School students with a game-changing donation of jerseys and equipment for the football team. It's part of a $44,000 donation that will spread out across Pittsburgh Public Schools to support sports programs, helping more than 38,000 students across the district. The donation was made in partnership with Kellog's Frosted Flakes' Mission Tiger. Harris said sports were a big part of his life during his formative years and said that participating taught him a number of lessons like teamwork."For me personally, it's important to be a positive difference in my community on and off the field," he said.Harris also ran drills with the students, throwing the football and practicing footwork.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO