Duquesne, PA

Duquesne University adds 3 new women's varsity sports teams

CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Duquesne University will be adding three new women's varsity sports teams in...

www.cbsnews.com

explore venango

NCAA Affirms Continuation of Separate Athletic Programs at Cal, Clarion, Edinboro

CLARION, Pa. – The NCAA has affirmed that California, Clarion, and Edinboro Universities will continue as independent and separate athletic programs. “This approval reflects the confidence in our campuses to successfully operate these programs and the important role that a strong intercollegiate program plays on a college campus. It also recognizes the impact that our student-athletes have on our campuses and in our communities,” said Dr. Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson, president of Clarion University and interim president of California and Edinboro universities.
CLARION, PA
WFMJ.com

Steelers training camp returning to Saint Vincent College

After a two year hiatus, the Steelers are returning to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa. for training camp. Due to covid-19 training camp was moved to Heinz Field in 2020 & 2021. It had been at Saint Vincent's for 54 straight years. The dates for training camp have not...
LATROBE, PA
PennLive.com

Trinity vs. Red Land boys lacrosse live stream: Watch rivalry game with major Mid-Penn Keystone implications

The boys lacrosse Mid-Penn Keystone title is still very much up in the air. Tomorrow morning, that will likely be a lot clearer. Red Land and Trinity — both undefeated in the division — square off Thursday evening at 7 p.m., with the winner getting the inside track on an eventual division title. PennLive is bringing you live-stream coverage of the big divisional game.
LEWISBERRY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Shelley Bortz

- Completed internships at WJET in Erie and FOX Sports Pittsburgh before getting my first job as the weekend anchor/reporter in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. From there I went to Parkersburg, West Virginia as the morning anchor then evening anchor/reporter; then to Steubenville, Ohio as the morning anchor/reporter; Jacksonville, Florida as a reporter; St. Louis, Missouri a fill-in anchor/reporter before coming back to Pittsburgh to WPXI as a reporter. - Held the position of Public Address Announcer for the University of Pittsburgh Women's Basketball Team for 3 seasons.Contact Shelley Bortz: Facebook | Twitter | Email-Received a full scholarship to play basketball at...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Steeler Najee Harris makes big donation to Pittsburgh Public Schools sports programs

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Steelers running back Najee Harris is putting in work off the field to better the community in the off-season. On Thursday he surprised Pittsburgh's Greenfield Elementary School students with a game-changing donation of jerseys and equipment for the football team. It's part of a $44,000 donation that will spread out across Pittsburgh Public Schools to support sports programs, helping more than 38,000 students across the district. The donation was made in partnership with Kellog's Frosted Flakes' Mission Tiger. Harris said sports were a big part of his life during his formative years and said that participating taught him a number of lessons like teamwork."For me personally, it's important to be a positive difference in my community on and off the field," he said.Harris also ran drills with the students, throwing the football and practicing footwork.  
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS News

Olympian Amanda Kessel joining Penguins for one-year fellowship

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Penguins are getting yet another Kessel. The three-time Olympic medalist Amanda Kessel is joining the organization for a one-year fellowship. Kessel will become an inaugural participant in what is being called the Penguins' Executive Management Program, which will focus on giving women and minorities exposure in the NHL and hockey front offices.
PITTSBURGH, PA

