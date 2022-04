Syracuse, N.Y. -- If you’re looking for Covid-19 test kits or masks to protect you from the novel coronavirus, you can email Onondaga County’s top official directly. “Email me ryanmcmahon@ongov.net and we can get you at home test kits and KN95 masks if you would like them,” County Executive Ryan McMahon said on Twitter Wednesday.

