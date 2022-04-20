ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Read Prince Harry's bombshell US TV interview in full: Every word so far from royal's sit down with NBC's Hoda Kotb including his thoughts on the Queen, his life in the US and William and Charles

By Mark Duell for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

The Duke of Sussex has said he does not know if he will return to the UK to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, saying there are 'security issues and everything else' and insisting that the US is his 'home'.

Interviewed by an American network, Harry also suggested his grandmother, who turns 96 tomorrow, might be 'bored' of birthdays. Asked about his mother Diana, Princess of Wales, Harry said he felt her 'presence' in everything he did, and talked to his son Archie about 'Grandma Diana'.

Harry and wife Meghan had tea with the Queen last week when they stopped off in the UK on their way to the Invictus Games in Holland. Speaking to NBC's Today show about the reunion, the duke pointedly said he wanted to make sure his grandmother was 'protected' and had 'the right people around her', but did not elaborate whether he was referring to palace aides or the royal family.

Asked to name the best thing about his grandmother, Harry replied: 'Her sense of humour and her ability to see humour in so many different silly things. We have a really special relationship, we talk about things that she can't talk about with anybody else.' He added: 'But I think after a certain age you get bored of birthdays.'

When questioned whether she would be bored of her Platinum Jubilee he replied with a laugh: 'No, I don't think so. She's had a few jubilees now, everyone is slightly different but I'm sure she's looking forward to it.'

There has been speculation whether Harry will make a balcony appearance with the Queen during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. When asked about returning to the UK for the event with the Queen he replied: 'I don't know yet, there's lots of things - security issues and everything else. So this is what I'm trying to do, trying to make it possible that, you know, I can get my kids to meet her.'

Here is the full transcript of his interview with Hoda Kotb:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HkQCx_0fEg5Ahy00
Prince Harry spoke to NBC's Today programme and praised the Queen's 'great sense of humour' during yesterday's interview

Hoda: 'There was one woman who came up to me yesterday and she said something that totally struck me in my soul. She said the Invictus Games saved my life. How does that land for you?'

Harry: 'It feels amazing. But every single Games that I go to I hear the same thing from so many of them. And that... it feels amazing that we have managed to play a part in their recovery, but it also makes me incredibly sad to know that that's how dark it was for them.'

Hoda: 'You've spoken about obviously mental health issues: When you put that heavy backpack down, like people are lugging stuff around, when you finally put it down. Do you feel yourself like peaceful, or at peace?'

Harry: 'I think everyone ends up feeling lighter, I think is the best way to describe it. For so many people it is about management. You know the things that trigger you, therefore you try and stay away from that. But what I do know is that there is a light at the end of the tunnel for absolutely everybody.'

Hoda: 'The only thing I want in my life is to feel like peaceful. You've lived in the United States for two years now. Do you feel peaceful now?'

Harry: 'I don't know how many people feel truly peaceful, you know? I feel -- at times I feel massively at peace. But with everything that is going on in the world and trying to help and trying to use the platform and the influence to try and steer people to try and help. Again, like I think like the biggest concern or the biggest issue that people wrestle with on daily basis that does provide more anxiety for me and for them is the helplessness. We as human beings are compassionate people. But when your life becomes really hard, it can be for some harder to find the compassion for other people. But what I've learned over the years is, certainly for myself, I find healing in helping others. And I think that what's we should really be focusing on.'

Hoda: 'I love that. I feel like life happens on a random Wednesday. Like here is an example. Some say oh my God I'm going to go on a vacation, my life is going to be great. And it is like exclamation points. The vacation, the graduation, the marriage, the baby. Those are all up here. The other exclamation marks are down here. It's like sad things that happen, loss, divorce, whatever. Most of life is Wednesday. It doesn't have the highs. And it doesn't have the lows. It is just Wednesday. What is a Wednesday like for you, random?'

Harry: 'What's a Wednesday like? It revolves around the kids as much as humanly possible. This whole working from home stuff is not all it's cracked up to be, certainly post-Covid. Because it is really hard when your kids and you are in the same place. It is really hard to separate the work from them. Because they kind of overlap. So I mean Archie spends more time interrupting our Zoom calls than anybody else. But he also gets us off them as well, so that's also a nice thing.'

Hoda: 'Does he have your personality? Is he kind of like you? He's got a little bit of your thing?'

Harry: 'What's my thing?'

Hoda: 'Your cheeky thing?'

Harry: 'My cheeky thing? Yeah, I think so. I always try and keep that. The cheekiness is something that keeps you alive. There is just so much to be happy about in the outside world, but there is also so much to worry about. My sort of mantra now every day, and it is a dangerous one, because I need to make sure that I don't have burnout, but is trying to make the world a better place for my kids. Otherwise what is the point of point of bringing kids into this world? It is a responsibility I feel as a parent you probably feel as a parent as well. And we can't fix everything. We know that. But what we can do is be there for each other.'

Hoda: 'You obviously made lot of news recently. You went back to the UK. You saw your grandmother. How was that?'

Harry: 'It was great. It was really nice to see her. To be able to see her in some element of privacy was nice. I hadn't had the chance to go back the UK for couple of years apart from those two times. One for my grandfather's funeral and one for unveiling a statue of my mum.'

Hoda: 'How did it feel being back, being with her?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SlPfI_0fEg5Ahy00
Presenter Hoda Kotb places her arm on Prince Harry's shoulder during their chat at the Invictus Games in The Hague

Harry: 'Being with her, it was great. It was just so nice to see her. You know, she's on great form. She has always got a great sense of humour with me and I'm just making sure she's protected and has got the right people around her.'

Hoda: 'You make her laugh, that's what she always says. Did you do it again?'

Harry: 'Yes I did. I had tea with her. It was really nice to catch up with her and, you know, home for me now is, you know, for the time being, it's in the States. And it feels that way as well.'

Hoda: 'Does it?'

Harry: 'Yeah. We've been welcomed with open arms. And we've got such a great community up in Santa Barbara.'

Hoda: 'So you feel like that's home more for you?'

Harry: 'Yeah.'

Hoda: 'Is that weird to say?'

Harry: 'No. But I'm sure it will become a thing.'

Hoda: 'Your grandmother is going to be 96. What is the best thing about her?'

Harry: 'Her sense of humour and her ability to see the humour in so many different things. We have a really special relationship. We talk about things that she can't talk about with anybody else, so that is always a nice peace to her. But I think she's... I think after a certain age you get bored of birthdays.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nVfqe_0fEg5Ahy00
Harry was not accompanied in the interview by Meghan, who has returned to California to be with their two young children

Hoda: 'You do, do think she's bored of her 96th. She won't be bored of the Jubilee, will she?

Harry: 'No. I don't think so. She's had a few Jubilees now and every one is slightly different. I'm sure she is looking forward to it.'

Hoda: 'Do you think you will come?'

Harry: 'I don't know yet. There's lots of things with security issues and everything else. So, this is what I'm trying to do, trying to make it possible that I can get my kids to meet her.'

Hoda: 'Your family at home. Do you miss them?'

Harry: 'Yes. I think especially over the last two years, for most people, have they not missed their family? The ability to even get home and see them? Of course. That's -- you know, that's a huge part of it.'

Hoda: 'But do you miss your brother, your dad?

Harry: 'Look I mean, for me at the moment, I'm here focused on these guys and these families and giving everything that I can, 120 per cent to them to make sure they have the experience of a lifetime. That's my focus here. And when I leave here, I get back and my focus is on my family who I miss massively.'

Hoda: 'You do. I bet.'

Harry: 'Of course I do, they are two little people.'

Hoda: 'I was thinking about a new life. You got a whole restart. You have a whole new focus, a whole new nucleus. How does that land with you?'

Harry: 'I think the focus is very much the same'

Reporter: 'Is it?'

Harry: 'Yeah, certainly. From my wife's point of view. For the two of us, this is a life she signed up for and we were committed to doing this together as a couple forever. Because of the circumstances, we've now moved that life of service to the States and we'll continue doing what we were doing before. So in that regard nothing's has changed for us. It is just a little bit more complicated to have to sort of restart.'

Hoda: 'Sure. What do you love about fatherhood?

Harry: 'What do I love about fatherhood? All of it. The chaos, the learning, the reminder of just every element of yourself, your soul, right? When you are not a parent you can get sucked into all sort of different stuff and you can maybe sometimes forget who you are. And suddenly as a parent, especially now Archie is at the age he is at, asking all the questions.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23ytTn_0fEg5Ahy00
The interview between Kotb and Harry took place in the Netherlands, where the Duke is currently hosting the Invictus Games

Hoda: 'What does he ask?'

Harry: 'Questions of the whys. He's into the why stage. Why this? Why that? Why that? And instead of just trying to move it on, I give him the most honest answer I can. And then it goes on and on and on until he's satisfied. And then that's it. It's done. Otherwise it ends up with - because the world is round and that it is the way life is.'

Hoda: 'That's just the way it goes.'

Harry: 'So it's like, I love it. I love every part of it. I've always wanted to be a dad. I've always wanted to have my own kids and now I have got two little people who I'm responsible for.'

Hoda: 'Do you tell them or tell Archie now he's old enough about your mom?'

Harry: 'Yes. Yeah, yeah. Very much so. I don't tell him all the stuff that happened. But certainly that this is, you know, grandma Diana and we've got a couple of photos up in the house.'

Hoda: 'In these moments do you ever feel your mum's presence?'

Harry: 'Yeah, no, for me it is constant. It has been over the last two years. More so than ever before. And it is almost as though she's done her bit with my brother and now she's very much, like, helping me. Got him set up. And now she's helping me set up. That's what it feels like, you know? He's got his kids. I've got my kids, you know the circumstances are obviously different. But now, I feel her presence in almost everything that I do now. But definitely more so in the last two years than ever before. Without question. So she's watching over us.'

Hoda: 'I'm sure she's proud of you.'

Harry: 'I'm sure she is.'

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

The Queen Reportedly Asked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Meet with This Royal Before Seeing Her

This past week, on their way to the 2022 Invictus Games, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a surprise stop in the U.K. to see Queen Elizabeth. According to the BBC, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a trip to Windsor Castle on Thursday, which marked the first time Markle had seen the monarch since 2020. While the visit was long overdue, many royal aficionados were still surprised, given that Prince Harry has claimed he wouldn't return to the U.K. until he was able to get police protection for himself and his family (which he is currently fighting for in British courts).
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Why Prince William and Prince Harry won't inherit Princess Diana's childhood home

Princess Diana grew up in a grand stately home, but the grand residence has not been passed down to her sons Prince William and Prince Harry. Instead, the 13,500-acre property in Northamptonshire, known as Althorp House, is currently in the hands of Princess Diana's brother Earl Charles Spencer and it is believed that one day he will pass it down to his children, likely his son Louis. It is a Spencer family tradition where the oldest male inherits the estate, so despite Louis having older sisters, it is believed he will become the proprietor of the property.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hoda Kotb
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Prince Charles
DoYouRemember?

Kelly Clarkson Shares Some Unexpected Engagement News—With A Twist!

Kelly Clarkson and her team shared some unexpected and exciting engagement news about an ER nurse name Kelsey, whose boyfriend went above and beyond to ask her to marry him. “ER nurse Kelsey got the surprise of a lifetime when she was called to her hospital’s rooftop helipad for a patient pickup, but was instead stunned to see her boyfriend Jacob, a fellow nurse, drop to one knee and propose! #whatimliking #nurses #goodnews #proposal,” the caption of an Instagram post reads.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Video of Meghan Markle looking at Harry during Invictus Games sparks reaction

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their first appearance at this year’s Invictus Games, with fans of the royal couple praising the proud looks the Duchess of Sussex has been seen giving her husband.The couple were seen smiling for photos and waving to fans ahead of the Invictus Games, which are being held in The Hague, Netherlands, on Friday. During a friends and family reception, which saw the couple mingle with some of the competitors, Markle wore an all-white blazer and pants made by Valentino, while Prince Harry wore a navy blue suit and white shirt.On social media, fans...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Tv#Nbc#Bombshell#British Royal Family#Uk#American
epicstream.com

Prince George Shock: Prince William, Kate Middleton’s Son To Follow In Prince Philip’s Footsteps With This Special Role?

Prince George has been making public appearances in recent months. He was recently photographed with Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Princess Charlotte at Prince Philip’s memorial service. The 8-year-old also accompanied his parents at sports events. And Prince George also walked the red carpet during the premiere of James Bond: No Time to Die.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb left stunned by Jenna Bush Hager's spectacular on-air appearance

Hoda Kotb had quite the shocked reaction upon seeing how her co-star Jenna Bush Hager looked on a new installment of Today with Hoda and Jenna. The two NBC stars walked out to applause from the studio in their signature ombre robes as they concealed the outfits that had been chosen for them to wear by their producer.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: 'Racist Royal' Remark Of Prince Harry's Wife Contributed To Outrage Met By Kate Middleton And Prince William During Jamaican Tour? Duchess Accused Of Plagiarizing Podcast Idea

Meghan Markle previously claimed that "racism" in the palace made her decide to quit royal life. Meghan Markle has become a favorite subject of criticism since she was first romantically linked to Prince Harry in 2016. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex first met each other on a blind date six years ago and were reportedly introduced thru a mutual friend.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Prince Charles Is Reportedly Heartbroken Over Prince Harry's Daughter: ‘Incredibly Sad’ They’ve Never Met

Charles, Prince of Wales, 73, has yet to meet his fifth granddaughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, and is reportedly very distraught about it. Prince Harry, 37 and wife Meghan Markle, 40, welcomed their second child last June, and she has not yet been introduced to her grandfather or her namesake and great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, 95 (which she is reportedly upset about as well).
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Princess Charlotte Shock: Kate Middleton’s Daughter Gets Into Fights With Prince George? Royal Siblings Reportedly Want To Have Control In Doing This During Family Breakfasts

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are growing up to be very close. Even though they have already been spotted in public on multiple occasions, they have never been seen fighting with each other. Most often than not, Prince William and Kate Middleton take turns leading their children during their family outings. So, when Prince George is with Middleton, Princess Charlotte is with Prince William.
MUSIC
People

Kate Middleton's Latest Gala Gown Honored Princess Diana in the Most Glamorous Way

Kate Middleton has been known to channel Princess Diana with her style choices –—and her latest homage might be her most regal to date. Kate and Prince William, who are currently on the sixth day of their eight-day tour of the Caribbean, attended a state dinner hosted by Jamaica's Governor General, Sir Patrick Allen, on Wednesday evening — with Kate capturing the spotlight in a striking emerald green gown.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Wait 'Til You Hear How Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are 'Snubbing' The Royal Family Now—This Is So Bad!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under fire for planning to fly to the Netherlands for the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games this weekend, just a few weeks after they refused to fly to the UK for Prince Philip’s memorial on March 29th due to ongoing disagreements about the level of security they would – or more accurately, would not – have. Their upcoming Holland trip for the Invictus Games, which will take place between April 16th and April 22nd – will be the first time the couple have been together in Europe since stepping down as senior royals – dubbed Megxit – over two years ago.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Prince Harry 'can't stand' Camilla and will 'go after' her and Prince Charles in his memoir in move that threatens to deepen the rift with his brother William, biographer Tina Brown claims

Prince Harry 'can't stand' the Duchess of Cornwall and might deepen his rift with the royal family by 'going after' her and Prince Charles in his upcoming memoirs, Princess Diana's biographer has claimed. Speaking to the Telegraph Magazine ahead of the release of her new book, The Palace Papers, Tina...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kate Middleton’s Skinny Jeans And White T-Shirt Look Is Definitely Too Casual For The Royals—But We Think It’s So Chic!

Kate Middleton has access to some of the most extravagant gowns in the world, but that doesn’t mean that she doesn’t love dressing down too. When the Duchess of Cambridge goes casual, she still manages to exude class and chicness, which is exactly what happened when she and husband Prince William visited Western Belize on March 21st, as part of their latest Caribbean tour to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hello Magazine

The Queen's impossibly grand bed is like nothing we've seen before

The Queen now permanently resides at her impressive residence of Windsor Castle, and on Thursday, one of the eye-popping bedrooms at the castle was revealed on Instagram. The Royal Collection Trust shared a photograph inside of the King's Bedchamber featuring a mind-blowing bed which was originally made for Queen Victoria’s uncle, George IV and was used at Carlton House.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

341K+
Followers
32K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy