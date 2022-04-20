ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ted Lasso FIRST LOOK: Jodi Balfour is seen on set for the first time as a 'charming venture capitalist' as she joins Juno Temple for season three filming in London

 2 days ago

Filming for the much-anticipated third season of Ted Lasso is well underway, with newcomer Jodi Balfour seen on the show's set for the first time on Tuesday.

The actress, who is set to play the recurring role of a 'charming venture capitalist' in the Apple TV+ series, joined series regular Juno Temple to film scenes for the show in London.

It was previously reported that Jodi will play a major role in the upcoming third season, appearing alongside series regulars Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham.

FIRST LOOK: Filming for the much-anticipated third season of Ted Lasso is well underway, with newcomer Jodi Balfour seen on the show's set for the first time on Tuesday

Getting into character, Jodi donned a stylish brown leather blazer and striped black slacks as she arrived on the set with a coffee and banana in hand.

The For All Mankind star enjoyed a giddy exchange with co-star Juno before the cameras began to role.

Meanwhile Juno, who has played former Page Three girl Keeley Jones on the show since its first season, showcased her character's outlandish sense of style in a bold blue bomber jacket, floral top and chunky platform heels.

Low-key: The actress, who is set to play the recurring role of a 'charming venture capitalist' in the Apple TV+ series, joined series regular Juno Temple to film scenes for the show in London
Relaxed: Getting into character, Jodi donned a stylish brown leather blazer and striped black slacks as she arrived on the set with a coffee and banana in hand
Anticipated: It was previously reported that Jodi will play a major role in the upcoming third season, joining the cast of series regulars
Excited? The For All Mankind star enjoyed a giddy exchange with co-star Juno before the cameras began to role

For the scenes she was seen leaning in for a kiss with a mystery male character, a far cry from Keeley's on-screen boyfriend Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein)

The second series saw Keeley pursuing a romance with AFC Richmond captain Roy, but after he suggested they go on holiday together, she told him to go alone.

In the sports comedy-drama, Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, a college football coach from Kansas City who is unexpectedly hired to coach the fictional Premier League soccer team AFC Richmond, despite the fact he has no prior experience coaching soccer.

TV star: Juno, who has played former Page Three girl Keeley Jones on the show since its first season in 2020
Who is that? For the scenes she was seen leaning in for a kiss with a mystery male character, a far cry from Keeley's on-screen boyfriend Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) 
Chic: She showcased her character's outlandish sense of style in a bold blue bomber jacket, floral top and chunky platform heels

The show was met with rave reviews from critics and was nominated for 20 Emmy Awards, setting a record for the most nominations that a freshman series had ever received.

Sudeikis took home the prize for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, while Hannah Waddingham — who plays the team owner — won for Supporting Actress.

Brett Goldstein — who plays the foul-mouth player Roy Kent — also won for Supporting Actor.

Trouble in paradise? The second series saw Keeley pursuing a romance with AFC Richmond captain Roy, but after he suggested they go on holiday together, she told him to go alone
Lauded: Ted Lasso was met with rave reviews from critics and was nominated for 20 Emmy Awards, setting a record for the most nominations that a freshman series had ever received
Anticipated: Details about the upcoming third season are sparse, with filming for the third season commencing in February
Returning: Producer Bill Lawrence previously revealed to Deadline that two characters who had appeared to exit the show at the end of season two would be back

Although details on the upcoming season are sparse, producer Bill Lawrence previously revealed to Deadline that two characters who had appeared to exit the show at the end of season two would be back for significant parts in the upcoming season.

Sarah Niles, who joined the series as the team psychologist Dr. Sharon Fieldstone, is expected to continue her sometimes-antagonistic relationship with Coach Lasso, while the reporter Trent Crimm (James Lance) will also be back for more.

The show's third season was first announced in October 2020, prior to the start of filming on season two.

Odd beginning: Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, a college football coach from Kansas City who is unexpectedly hired to coach the fictional Premier League soccer team AFC Richmond

